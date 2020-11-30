 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Michigan Film Study: Feel flows
Michigan Film Study: Feel flows

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor

The Penn State football team finally broke through and got its first win of the season Saturday afternoon at Michigan.

While the Nittany Lions' fundamental problems did not vanish, they were able to find a way to overcome them through coaching, better play, and a bit of luck in order to beat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2009.

Today, we’ll take a look at what offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did in order to help his struggling quarterback, how the offense found it’s flow, and how the defense was able to finally get stops.

(Optional musical accompaniment to today's analysis.)


Flow

“I like to think of it in one word that I’ve heard; your flow state. I’m actually minoring in psychology. When an athlete or anybody really gets into a state of flow, it’s a game changer and it’s fun where you can get in that state and just play loose. I feel like personally I haven’t been in that. Last year I was. After a couple of losses this year, I feel like it’s been tough to find that. Today I kind of let loose today and had fun with my teammates. I felt like I was back to the Sean I used to be.”
— Sean Clifford

Thanks to quarterback Sean Clifford's "flow state," Penn State's offense found a rhythm like it had not found all season. The ball came out of the quarterback’s hands on time and on target to receivers in a crisp and efficient way.

So, what changed in Clifford this week?

Through the first five weeks, he had been a turnover machine who was unsure of what he was seeing. He didn't look confident or comfortable in the pocket, so Ciarrocca helped out by lightening the load.

Simply put, he took most of the decisions out of Clifford's hands Saturday. For example, he attempted 28 passes against Michigan, eight of which were slant routes, with another four being bubble screens.

{{ article.author_name }}