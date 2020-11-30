BlueWhiteIllustrated - Michigan Film Study: Feel flows

The Penn State football team finally broke through and got its first win of the season Saturday afternoon at Michigan.

While the Nittany Lions' fundamental problems did not vanish, they were able to find a way to overcome them through coaching, better play, and a bit of luck in order to beat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2009.

Today, we’ll take a look at what offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did in order to help his struggling quarterback, how the offense found it’s flow, and how the defense was able to finally get stops.

(Optional musical accompaniment to today's analysis.)



