The Spartans are not 5-0. They are 3-2, and they could easily be 2-3, as Utah State was leading late in the fourth quarter in East Lansing on opening night before the hosts rallied to score the winning touchdown with two minutes left.

It ought to be a battle of unbeatens this weekend in Beaver Stadium. That, at any rate, is how some of the participants, and maybe all, view Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Michigan State. Had a tired defense been able to hold on for a few more minutes against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions would be sporting a perfect record heading into their homecoming matchup. And the Spartans? They, too, think their record doesn’t entirely reflect the quality of their team.

Still, you can understand the cognitive dissonance that Dantonio and his players are experiencing. They returned 19 starters from a team that went 10-3 last year and ended its season by trouncing Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, 42-17. They were supposed to be part of the Big Ten East Division championship conversation. In his Big Ten season preview, SB Nation’s Bill Connolly predicted that with its combination of stout defense and powerhouse running, Michigan State “has a chance to win a lot.”



Maybe it will; the season is still young. But while the Spartans have been stout on defense, surrendering only 33.8 rushing yards per game to rank first in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that category, they have underperformed on offense, mainly because of a series of injuries that have hindered that seemingly powerful ground game.

Senior running back L.J. Scott was knocked out of the Arizona State game in week two with an ankle injury and hasn’t been back. He dressed for last week’s game against Northwestern but didn’t see action. Dantonio said he thinks Scott is close to being ready, but added, “I don’t think he feels like he can cut as successfully as he usually does, so he makes that decision. And I’m OK with whatever he needs to do. At some point, he’ll be ready to play.”

In Scott’s absence, sophomore Connor Heyward has received the majority of the carries but has not had much success, totaling 147 yards on 42 attempts. True freshman La’Darius Jefferson has totaled 125 yards on 32 attempts. Scott, Heyward and Jefferson are all averaging less than 4 yards per attempt.

But the biggest problem with the running game is not the tailback situation; it’s the offensive line. The Spartans can’t seem to keep anyone healthy up front. They had a quartet of returning starters ready to go in the preseason, but all four of them – guards David Beedle and Kevin Jarvis and tackles Cole Chewins and Luke Campbell – have missed playing time due to injuries. Beedle started at left guard last week against Northwestern, having recovered from a leg injury that he suffered at Arizona State in September, but two plays into the game, he hurt his left arm. Now he’s expected to be out for a month. It’s been that kind of season in East Lansing.

Forced to rely almost exclusively on its passing attack, Michigan State lost to Northwestern, 29-19. The Spartans didn’t even really try to run the ball between the tackles, as Heyward and Jefferson combined to total only 27 yards on 11 carries. The overreliance on quarterback Brian Lewerke created another set of problems, as the Spartans had trouble keeping Northwestern pass rushers out of the backfield. Lewerke was sacked twice and pressured repeatedly. Twice, the Wildcats nearly dropped him in the end zone for a game-clinching safety as Michigan State tried to put together a late comeback.

The problems up front have created a conundrum for Dantonio, because a formidable rushing attack is supposed to be the cornerstone of his offense. “The formula for success here has been: If you can run it 40 times – I don’t care if you get 120 yards or 130 yards or 140 yards or 240 – if you can run it 40 times, you’ve got a pretty good chance to win,” he said. “That’s been [the reason for] our success.”

But the Spartans haven’t been able to run the ball consistently, and that’s forced the coaching staff to lean more heavily on Lewerke than it would surely prefer. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior remains one of the Big Ten’s top passers, ranking second in the league with an average of 265.6 yards per game. Against Northwestern, he completed 31 of 51 passes for 329 yards. But his productivity hasn’t been sufficient to offset a running game that is ranked 13th in the Big Ten with an average of 123 yards per game.

“If you throw it 60 times, there’s a good chance you might have 300 yards, as evidenced [by the game against] Northwestern,” Dantonio said. “But we didn’t win the game. So you have to be able to run the football to some degree, especially when the yardage gets short or when you’re in situations that demand that you’ve got to be able to run the ball. So we’ve got to figure out a way to do that, and that’s our challenge.”

Their other challenge will be to get their season turned around in one of the Big Ten’s most hostile environments. Although the Spartans won at Penn State in 2010 and ’14, their last visit in 2016 was a disappointment, as the Nittany Lions romped, 45-12.

“That’s a great atmosphere over there,” Dantonio said. “We’ve gone over there and we’ve won before. It’s fun. If you play at home all the time, you play away all the time, those type of things could become redundant a little bit. I think when you go away and play in a different environment, it takes on a different mentality for your football team. It’s a little bit of an us-against-the-world-type mentality. It will serve us well. Got to go over and play well. We’ll have our opportunities.”

Dantonio said that after a loss like the one Michigan State suffered last week against Northwestern, he worries nearly as much about players’ emotions as he does their physical health. “I’m concerned about out mental health when we come off a tough loss,” he said. “My focus has always been on big-picture things, so I ask myself, where are they in terms of away from football? How are they doing?”

To get them in the right frame of mind, he has told his players to approach this week’s game as if it really is a battle of unbeatens. “My message to our players is: Play like it. Play like we’re 5-0,” he said. “Keep the same mindset as we go forward.”