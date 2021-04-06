"I've worked for two of the best coaches you could ever be around."

"They never treated me as a boss and an employee, it was always as a great man, and how you run a successful program," Shrewsberry said at his introductory press conference last week. "I have to be myself, but they taught me how to run a successful program.

Introduced officially as Penn State's next head basketball coach last month, Shrewsberry's coaching development has included time under Purdue's Matt Painter as well as Brad Stevens, currently of the Boston Celtics and previously known for taking the Butler Bulldogs to the national championship game in 2010 and 2011.

One of the most impressive aspects of Micah Shrewsberry proverbial head coaching resume is the names he can list under the 'references' section.

Shrewsberry worked under Stevens at Butler from 2007 to 2011, first as the coordinator of basketball operations and then as an assistant coach. He followed Stevens to the NBA in 2013, and stayed on Stevens' staff with the Boston Celtics until 2019.

Shrewsberry said his biggest takeaway from Stevens was his approach to preparation, and the level of detail he considers when coaching.

"He's one of the best I've been around," Shrewsberry said. "There is not one stone unturned when he is preparing for a game, when he is preparing for practice, when he is preparing for a season."

In working with Stevens, Shrewsberry said, there would often be times where Stevens would pose questions during a film session or practice to the team that Shrewsberry, at first, found very bizarre.

Later, he grew to understand and appreciate them as a measure of Stevens' attention to detail.

"You would think it's the oddest thing," Shrewsberry said. "You're like, 'Why is he asking that question?' I'd never seen a team do that as I'm preparing. And then it happens in the game. It's like he has a sixth sense of what situations are going to come up. His preparation, being able to go through everything and not leave anything, any stone unturned, to prepare your team for any situation that comes up is what I learned from him."

An interesting byproduct of Shrewsberry's experience with Stevens and former Boston Celtics players is the marketing upside it offers.

Any visitor to Penn State men's basketball's social media channels after Shrewsberry's hiring was announced would have found testimonials about Shrewsberry's work from Boston Celtics star Jayson Taytum, Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward, Celtics legend Danny Ainge, and more.

"He has a wide variety of experiences that we felt were important and informative to his future success as our head coach at Penn State," Sandy Barbour said last week.

Shrewsberry completed a pair of two-year stints with Painter before and after his time with the Celtics.

From Painter, Shrewsberry derived lessons about maintaining a well-run college program.

"He talked about the mistakes that he made, and said, 'Why do you have to make these same mistakes when I've already made them?'" Shrewsberry said. "He's had ups, he's had downs, but he's really stayed the same to who he was as a person.

"When he started winning, he got back to the things that he was always successful with. He doesn't ever doubt who he takes as a player. He trusts his gut. He knows who he is. It may not be the player that everybody across the country thinks is going to get it done, but he wins. He wins in that way."

Both of those coaches will continue to be mentors for Shrewsberry moving forward.

Even though Shrewsberry now heads up one of Purdue's Big Ten foes, Painter is still taking his calls.

"Coach Painter is in our league," Shrewsberry said with a smile, "and he's still trying to help me with the struggles I've gone through."



