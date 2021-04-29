 Former Penn State Nittany Lion and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons selected in NFL Draft
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 20:51:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Micah Parsons selected 12th overall by Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is headed to Dallas, as the Cowboys selected him 12th overall in the first-round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Parsons is the first Nittany Lion to be selected in the first-round since running back Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018. He's also only the second Nittany Lion to be drafted in the first-round under James Franklin's leadership.

Penn State's coaches and fans are hoping that changes later tonight with defensive end Jayson Oweh or tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Micah Parsons had a very strong performance at Penn State's Pro Day, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.

A five-star prospect coming out of Harrisburg, Pa., Parsons went on to be a two-year letterman for the Nittany Lions. Despite the fact that he started just one game as a freshman, Parsons still led the Nittany Lions with 83 tackles in 2018. That earned him freshman All-America honors by a handful of publications, as well as honorable mention All-America honors by the Big Ten media.

In 2019, Parsons became a consensus All-American, while winning the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award in the Big Ten. Despite the fact that he had just one tackle against Idaho and two tackles against Maryland, Parsons still finished with an eye-catching 109 tackles in 13 games that season. He also finished his career with his best performance as a Nittany Lion, totaling 14 tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Parsons ended up sitting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. With the NFL Combine being cancelled, his only public workout came at Penn State's Pro Day last month. Draft experts spoke very highly of his performance, with Parsons running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He also did the three-cone drill in 6.89 seconds and posted a 126-inch broad jump.

Reactions from Parsons' former teammates and coaches started to pour in immediately after the pick was announced.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYWxsYXMgeW91IGdvdCBhIHN0YXIgY29taW5nISBDb25ncmF0dWxh dGlvbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhaGhQYXJz b25zMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pY2FoaFBhcnNvbnMxMTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25QRk52MzFBNVoiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9uUEZOdjMxQTVaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphSnVhbiBTZWlk ZXIgKEBjb2FjaHNlaWRlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jb2FjaHNlaWRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTM4Nzk0NzkyMjE4OTMzNjU3Nz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTWljYWhoUGFyc29uczExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBN aWNhaGhQYXJzb25zMTE8L2E+ISBUaG9zZSBORkMgRWFzdCBPTOKAmXMgYmV0 dGVyIGdldCByZWFkeSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGhpbCBUcmF1dHdlaW4gKEBDb2Fj aFRyYXV0RkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hU cmF1dEZCL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3OTQ4MTk3Njc1NTIwMDA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

