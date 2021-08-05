Micah Parsons recovers a fumble in first NFL preseason game: Watch video

Micah Parsons' NFL career is off to a dazzling start. The former Penn State All-American and first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft recovered a fumble during his second professional football preseason series on Thursday night when Dallas met the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Parsons racked up two tackles on the Steelers' opening drive, which ended with a punt, and then stepped up in a big way when Pittsburgh crossed the 50-yard-line on its second march down the field.

Micah Parsons, shown here earlier in Dallas Cowboys camp, recovered a fumble during his first preseason game in the NFL on Thursday night opposite the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton. AP photo

Pittsburgh's Mason Rudolph lined up under center from the Cowboys' 46 on a first down, and Chase Claypool came across the formation from left to right. A called jet sweep failed, however, as the receiver ran by the quarterback before the snap. Rudolph never realized it, and the ball left his hands as he turned and fell to the turf. Parsons, who was lined up near the line of scrimmage on the side that the play was going, was hardly touched by Steelers tight end Kevin Radar off the snap and fell on the loose ball. A pile ensued, but the Harrisburg native had possession from the get-go for his first career turnover at the pro level, even if it came in a preseason tilt. "Just like training camp, Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons just constantly seems to be in the right place at the right time," Joe Machota of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

You can watch the play courtesy of a video from the NFL and FOX that was posted on Twitter below:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb29raWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNh aGhQYXJzb25zMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pY2FoaFBhcnNv bnMxMTwvYT4gaXMgYSBmb290YmFsbCBtYWduZXQuIEZ1bWJsZSByZWNvdmVy eSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWxsYXNjb3dib3lz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzPC9hPiA8YnI+ PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJvRm9v dGJhbGxIT0Y/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFByb0Zvb3RiYWxsSE9G PC9hPiBHYW1lIG9uIEZPWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTUhPUURo MU1sSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01IT1FEaDFNbEs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05G TC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyMzQzODQzNzg5MDIzNjQxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK