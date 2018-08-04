Michal Menet and Connor McGovern have swapped places this preseason.

Speaking to reporters at Penn State's preseason media day Saturday, offensive line coach Matt Limegrover acknowledged that last year's starting center for all 13 games, sophomore Conor McGovern, and redshirt sophomore Michal Menet, a backup guard with appearances in 12 games last year, had switched spots.

Wanting Menet to get as comfortable as he can at the position this summer, snapping the ball to veteran quarterback Trace McSorley repeatedly, Limegrover said the situation remains flexible even though the move has been made.

"Really what's going to happen is, as we get closer to starting to decide what's going to happen with App State, I think one of the big things will be is, if it's not working the way I want — because I know what we have in Connor at center, and I have a pretty good idea after going through the spring of what Michal can do at guard — if I don't feel like that overall production there is better than what we had, I know it's a really seamless switch to switch those two back," said Limegrover. "And as I said to somebody else, we switch that thing back, the only one that may even know we switched it is Trace because that snap might be a little bit different. No one is really going to notice.

"So I like that kind of experiment. It's not like if it doesn't work the whole thing has imploded and we gotta start from scratch. It's really a pretty minor thing, but I really believe in the long run if those guys get comfortable and settle in, that that will just raise the ability for our production to be even higher."