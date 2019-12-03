Making an announcement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Nittany Lions' redshirt junior center provided a big boost for Penn State's prospects next year when he wrote he'd be back for his fifth and final year of eligibility in 2020.

"I have been very blessed during my football career to have the opportunity to play at the highest level and be in this position. After discussing with my family and coaches, I have decided to return to Penn State for my senior year.

"I am not ready for my time with this football family to end yet and continue to enjoy every minute with my brothers. I feel I have unfinished business to take care of, including completing my Penn State degree.

"Thank you Nittany Nation for your unwavering support of our team. We still have work left to do in the 2019 season in our bowl game, but I can't wait to be back in front of our 107k strong in Beaver Stadium.

"We are!"

Menet has been a fixture on the Nittany Lions' offensive line in each of the past three seasons, appearing in 12 games as a redshirt freshman during the 2017 season before moving over to center in 2018 and starting 12 games. This year, Menet was named a team captain and has started each of the Nittany Lions' 12 games at center.

Menet joins tight end Pat Freiermuth as Nittany Lions who have already announced their returns for the 2020 season.