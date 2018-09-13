As one barometer to measure the success of Penn State’s offensive line, starter Michal Menet looks no further than his team’s total number of rushing yards.

Sacks, or the lack thereof, can be a deceiving metric. Impassable coverage from an opposing secondary can play its part in a quarterback being pressured or a slow release. Even a running back misses a block once in a while, so pass protection statistics have too many variables. But when evaluating the running game as a whole, it all begins with the offensive line.

“The more push we get, the more movement we're getting off the ball, that makes [the RBs’] job a lot easier,” said Menet. “So I think rushing yards is probably one of the biggest things that we think signifies how we're playing as a unit.”

Through two games of 2018, Penn State has surpassed 200 yards on the ground each time. Against Appalachian State it totaled 205 before improving to 211 a week later at Pittsburgh.

Is that where the Nittany Lion offense wants to be?

“Two hundred yards isn't bad,” said Menet. “I think there's always room for improvement. No matter how many yards we have rushing I think we can always do better and I think obviously that starts with us, but when you have great backs like we do, they make our job a lot easier because they can make people miss at the second level or first level if they need to. We got a lot of good guys that have a lot of great skill sets that allow us to do really great things with the ball in their hands. So I think our rushing game can continue to keep growing throughout the season.”

From week one to two, the rushing attack made a significant improvement. The total number of yards against Pitt might not have differed much from what was tallied vs. App State. The difference, however, laid within the average. With runners carrying the ball 11 fewer times against the Panthers, their average yards per carry improved almost 2 yards from the previous week.

Part of the improvement can be attributed to the offensive line’s comfort, which has gradually increased since the start of the season. Menet, specifically, has gotten used to his new position.

He was a reserve guard last season as a redshirt freshman but he’s made his way into the starting lineup as a sophomore by playing center.

“The biggest challenge has just been snapping the ball and then doing everything else after that,” said Menet. “But I think I've done a pretty good job with that. I haven't had very many bad snaps. And I think for the first game to the Pitt game, I made pretty good improvement in my techniques and fundamentals post-snap, which has helped me out a lot.”

That challenge was acute against App State’s odd-front defense in week one. Preparing for a Kent State defense that employs a similar look, Menet is drawing on those opening-day experiences to continue the upward trajectory of PSU’s running attack.

It’s one thing to snap the ball back to the quarterback. It’s another when a nose tackle is head up and in the center’s face as soon as he hikes it.

“I think it's a little bit of a challenge to snap the ball and have a guy right up on you,” he said. “I got used to it a little bit going through camp, but I think that was good for me to see it week one so I could really see the areas I need to improve going against an odd front. Kent State, they're a three-down type of team, so it will be somewhat similar looks. I'm excited to get back out there and try to improve on what I did week one to what I can do week three against another good team.”