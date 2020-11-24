Penn State's first game of the 2020-21 season, scheduled Wednesday at 1 p.m. to face Drexel at the Bryce Jordan Center, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Blue White Illustrated has confirmed.

The Nittany Lions were gearing up for the first of what has been announced as a five-game slate of non conference games running through the next three weeks before Big Ten play is set to begin at Michigan on Dec. 13.

The program continues to adjust to the abrupt forced resignation of head coach Patrick Chambers in October, who was then succeeded by interim head coach Jim Ferry.

Given the unrest, including the disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout that led to the cancelation of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament as the Nittany Lions were on the cusp of their first berth in the Big Dance in a decade, Penn State's players acknowledged recently their hunger to return to action.

"I feel like we have a lot of pent up energy, that over those four months of sitting at home with your parents, you can't really let it go," guard Myles Dread said last week. "And then being here, we've been practicing against each other since July. So yeah, we're kind of ready to play against somebody else for a minute."

The Nittany Lions will have to wait at least until Saturday when they remain scheduled to face VMI at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 5 p.m. tip.