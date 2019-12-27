Memphis Preview: Wild Wild West
The first game that James Franklin ever coached at Penn State was the Croke Park Classic, a season-opening matchup against UCF at a soccer stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game had been set up by Franklin’s predecessor, Bill O’Brien, in the hope of giving players and fans something to look forward to during the darkest of the sanction years – if not a bowl game, then something bowl-adjacent, a nonconference clash in a city located thousands of miles from central Pennsylvania.
But if the Croke Park Classic could be considered a parting gift from the NFL-bound O’Brien, it was a gift that Franklin would have happily returned. The Nittany Lions’ new coach considered the game, at best, a mixed blessing. The logistics of playing so far from home disrupted the game-week routine he had developed during his three seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt, and the rationale for playing in Dublin – the game was supposed to give the team a chance to immerse itself in another country’s culture and history – turned out to be overstated.
“Everybody was like, what a wonderful cultural experience this is going to be for the team and the coaches,” Franklin recalled recently. “But we were pretty much in the hotel or on the practice field the whole time. I think the guys rode around on one double-decker bus. That was about all they got.”
And yet, the Nittany Lions didn’t exactly come away empty-handed. They also got a win, defeating the Knights, 26-24, on a late field goal by Sam Ficken, and that was what everyone wanted most of all.
The same holds true this weekend, as Penn State gets set to face Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. The bowl may have a long and storied history – a history in which Penn State has played a very significant part. But ultimately, the team’s trip to north Texas is a working vacation, with an emphasis on the “working” part.
“We want to enjoy the bowl experience, which I think we will,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve gotten better at that, and I’ve had good conversations with our players about that. There’s an understanding of expectation and standard of how we do things. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is, after that game, we’re putting bowl champions on our rings, bringing that trophy back to the facility and sending these seniors out the right way and also providing some momentum going into the off-season.”
When the matchup was announced in early December, many Penn State followers were disappointed that the Lions were shut out of the Rose Bowl, where they would have been matched up against Pac-12 champion Oregon. Memphis, which defeated Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference title game, didn’t elicit the same kind of excitement that the Ducks did.
But Franklin has been highlighting the Tigers’ competitive potential the past few weeks, and recent history suggests that he’s right to be wary. The Group of Five, which includes the AAC, has done just fine against Power Five opponents, going 3-2 in New Year’s Six bowls since the start of the College Football Playoff era. In 2014, 20th-ranked Boise State beat No. 10 Arizona, 38-30, in the Fiesta Bowl, setting a tone that other G5 teams have emulated. In 2015, No. 18 Houston thrashed No. 14 Florida State, 38-24, in the Peach Bowl. Two years later, 12th-ranked UCF topped seventh-ranked Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach.
Even the Group of Five’s losses have been competitive. Fifteenth-ranked Western Michigan, led by future Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, kept Wisconsin within reach in a 24-16 loss in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 regular season, while No. 11 LSU barely outlasted No. 8 UCF, 40-32, in the Fiesta Bowl last season.
Memphis looks to have that same kind of upset potential, especially given that its biggest strength – a potent passing game led by quarterback Brady White and receiver Damonte Coxie – coincides with Penn State’s most surprising weakness – a penchant for giving up big yardage through the air. White, a transfer from Arizona State who recently became only the fourth player in school history to surpass 6,000 career passing yards, will be testing a Penn State secondary that ranked 11th in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing opponents to complete just over 60 percent of their attempts for an average of 232.5 yards per game.
“I think if you look at them, and most teams like this, they typically match up well when it comes to the skill positions,” Franklin said. “That’s been the case as long as I can remember. And they’ve got some guys at the skill positions who would play anywhere in the country. So it’s going to be a challenge. The quarterback has put up good numbers. The system has produced a bunch of good numbers for a long time.”
The Tigers won’t be at full strength in the Cotton Bowl, having lost two offensive starters since the AAC title game. Senior right tackle Scottie Dill is no longer with the team for reasons that coach Ryan Silverfield did not disclose, while senior tight end Joey Magnifico is out with a knee infection. Dill started every game this season for a Memphis offensive line that fielded the same starting five in all 13 games leading up to the Cotton Bowl. Magnifico had 20 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns. His 1,063 career receiving yards are the most in school history by a tight end.
Still, Memphis has plenty of offensive talent on hand. Coxie is getting set to finish off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, having totaled 68 catches for 1,144 yards and nine touchdowns, including a season-high 165 yards in the AAC title game vs. the Bearcats. Three other players have more than 30 catches, a list headed by tailback Kenneth Gainwell with 44 for 532 yards and three TDs.
The Tigers also have an effective ground game built around Gainwell. Since filling in for the injured Patrick Taylor Jr. early in the season, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman has rushed for 1,425 yards and 12 touchdowns and recently won second-team All-America honors from The Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.
During their previous visit to the Dallas area – for the TicketCity Bowl in 2011 – the Nittany Lions were shredded by Houston’s Case Keenum, allowing 532 passing yards and falling behind by 17 points in the first quarter en route to a 30-14 loss. Ancient history? Maybe so; that game did, after all, take place two coaching eras ago. But it’s not the last time the Lions have dug themselves a hole in a bowl game. They have gone 2-3 in bowls under Franklin, and in all three of those losses – to Georgia in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl, USC in the 2017 Rose Bowl and Kentucky in last season’s Citrus Bowl – their opponent was able to build a double-digit lead in either the second or third quarter.
And now comes a matchup against a Memphis team that has averaged 40.5 points per game to rank eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Tigers have wins over a Southeastern Conference opponent (Mississippi) as well as nationally ranked SMU and back-to-back wins over nationally ranked Cincinnati. They have given every indication that they are a legitimate threat, and they will certainly be highly motivated to perform well in their first New Year’s Six appearance.
“Obviously, it’s the biggest bowl game in the university's history,” Franklin said. “I think with a lot of these bowl games, one of the big factors is mentality. And obviously, them playing in the biggest bowl game in the history of the university sets a mentality.”
Can the Nittany Lions match that mentality? That’s one of the bigger questions looming over their season finale. The Cotton Bowl isn’t the biggest bowl game in school history, nor is it the matchup that Penn State wanted heading into the postseason. But they have a chance to bring home a “W,” and that would be an awfully nice souvenir by which to remember their trip to the Lone Star State.
