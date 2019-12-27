But if the Croke Park Classic could be considered a parting gift from the NFL-bound O’Brien, it was a gift that Franklin would have happily returned. The Nittany Lions’ new coach considered the game, at best, a mixed blessing. The logistics of playing so far from home disrupted the game-week routine he had developed during his three seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt, and the rationale for playing in Dublin – the game was supposed to give the team a chance to immerse itself in another country’s culture and history – turned out to be overstated.

The first game that James Franklin ever coached at Penn State was the Croke Park Classic, a season-opening matchup against UCF at a soccer stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game had been set up by Franklin’s predecessor, Bill O’Brien, in the hope of giving players and fans something to look forward to during the darkest of the sanction years – if not a bowl game, then something bowl-adjacent, a nonconference clash in a city located thousands of miles from central Pennsylvania.

“Everybody was like, what a wonderful cultural experience this is going to be for the team and the coaches,” Franklin recalled recently. “But we were pretty much in the hotel or on the practice field the whole time. I think the guys rode around on one double-decker bus. That was about all they got.”



And yet, the Nittany Lions didn’t exactly come away empty-handed. They also got a win, defeating the Knights, 26-24, on a late field goal by Sam Ficken, and that was what everyone wanted most of all.

The same holds true this weekend, as Penn State gets set to face Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. The bowl may have a long and storied history – a history in which Penn State has played a very significant part. But ultimately, the team’s trip to north Texas is a working vacation, with an emphasis on the “working” part.

“We want to enjoy the bowl experience, which I think we will,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve gotten better at that, and I’ve had good conversations with our players about that. There’s an understanding of expectation and standard of how we do things. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is, after that game, we’re putting bowl champions on our rings, bringing that trophy back to the facility and sending these seniors out the right way and also providing some momentum going into the off-season.”

When the matchup was announced in early December, many Penn State followers were disappointed that the Lions were shut out of the Rose Bowl, where they would have been matched up against Pac-12 champion Oregon. Memphis, which defeated Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference title game, didn’t elicit the same kind of excitement that the Ducks did.

But Franklin has been highlighting the Tigers’ competitive potential the past few weeks, and recent history suggests that he’s right to be wary. The Group of Five, which includes the AAC, has done just fine against Power Five opponents, going 3-2 in New Year’s Six bowls since the start of the College Football Playoff era. In 2014, 20th-ranked Boise State beat No. 10 Arizona, 38-30, in the Fiesta Bowl, setting a tone that other G5 teams have emulated. In 2015, No. 18 Houston thrashed No. 14 Florida State, 38-24, in the Peach Bowl. Two years later, 12th-ranked UCF topped seventh-ranked Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach.

Even the Group of Five’s losses have been competitive. Fifteenth-ranked Western Michigan, led by future Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, kept Wisconsin within reach in a 24-16 loss in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 regular season, while No. 11 LSU barely outlasted No. 8 UCF, 40-32, in the Fiesta Bowl last season.

Memphis looks to have that same kind of upset potential, especially given that its biggest strength – a potent passing game led by quarterback Brady White and receiver Damonte Coxie – coincides with Penn State’s most surprising weakness – a penchant for giving up big yardage through the air. White, a transfer from Arizona State who recently became only the fourth player in school history to surpass 6,000 career passing yards, will be testing a Penn State secondary that ranked 11th in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing opponents to complete just over 60 percent of their attempts for an average of 232.5 yards per game.

“I think if you look at them, and most teams like this, they typically match up well when it comes to the skill positions,” Franklin said. “That’s been the case as long as I can remember. And they’ve got some guys at the skill positions who would play anywhere in the country. So it’s going to be a challenge. The quarterback has put up good numbers. The system has produced a bunch of good numbers for a long time.”