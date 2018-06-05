Memphis native Eric Gray previews Penn State official visit
Penn State will host the top prospect in Memphis this upcoming weekend in running back Eric Gray.Listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Gray put up some eye-catching statistics his sophomore and junior s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news