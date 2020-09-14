One of Penn State’s top Class of 2022 prospects started his junior season in style Saturday, as Mehki Flowers and Steel-High defeated Newport, 47-7.

Although the game was technically a scrimmage, it was played like a regular season game. Because of that, Flowers and the rest of varsity played for three full quarters before the game was in hand. The Rivals250 prospect didn’t disappoint, scoring three touchdowns and totaling well over 100 all-purpose yards.

“I feel really good about our team this year,” Flowers said. “The mindset is [a state championship] for us. We brought back a lot of talent. Basically, all of our top skill guys are back. We lost a big piece in our quarterback, but our young quarterback is really good. We just have a good young core. It may be one of the best young cores this school has ever seen. ...There’s just a lot of guys that can contribute, so I’m feeling confident.”