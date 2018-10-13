"Today I didn't play well enough to give our team a chance to win," he said, "and our team as a whole, we just didn't play well enough to deserve to win."

Directly following a 21-17 loss to the hands of Michigan State, he wasn't there to make excuses or complain. Rather, the redshirt senior quarterback from Ashburn, Va., accepted responsibility of the outcome as the reality of the situation – two losses in a row – settled in.

A mellow and somber Trace McSorley sat in the Beaver Stadium media room Saturday night, encircled by a couple dozen reporters. Respectfully answering each of their questions in full, his message was consistent.

Missed opportunities, second-guessed decisions and a failure to finish all combined to plague the Nittany Lions, as they surrendered a touchdown with just 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was the only time they had trailed all game.

That's all the Spartans needed, however, to walk off with victory. As McSorley lamented in the postgame interview, plenty of chances existed for PSU to take control of the game, both early and late. He and his teammates just were unable to capitalize when it mattered most.

"There were definitely opportunities for us to have made plays," he said. "I just wasn't myself today, so that's on me. There were a lot of throws out there that I want back. A lot of decisions in the run game that I'm going to want back when I look at the film, so that's on me."

In the end, McSorley's stat line read 192 passing yards, completing 19 of 32 attempts. He threw one touchdown against no interceptions and tallied 37 yards on the ground. He also eclipsed Christian Hackenberg's mark for Penn State's all-time record in career passing yards, coming after a 6-yard completion to freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth in the first quarter.

According to previous stat sheets, he's had less productive games even this season, but for McSorley, this one wasn't about what he did, but rather about what he didn't do.

"We're definitely capable of more," he said. "We didn't execute a 4-minute situation. We had two chances to go down there and put points on the board, put the game out of reach, score a touchdown and we didn't do that. We had opportunities in a 4-minute to end the game on our terms and that's something we have to get better at."

Another close loss to end the game, PSU's last five defeats now have come by a total of 12 points, dating back to a 3-point loss to USC in the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season. It's been about putting the game away, or not, and against Michigan State the Lions were unable to do so again.

Similarly, they let a lead go against Ohio State two weeks earlier before falling by a point. After an abrupt loss, the suddenness of it adds to the sting. McSorley maintained, though, that the heartbreak from the loss to the Buckeyes didn't haven't a lingering impact into this week.

"There wasn't any talk about weeks previous among the team," he said. "There weren't any red flags coming into this week. I thought we had a good week of preparation and a good week of practices. We just didn't put it together today."