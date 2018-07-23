Announced Monday morning, the Nittany Lion signal-caller was one of 10 conference players selected, and was the only unanimous selection in the group in advance of this week's Big Ten media days.

CHICAGO - Whatever the Big Ten decides to call it, be it a group of "players to watch" as in past years or, in this year's case a group of "preseason honorees," Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has cemented his place among them.

The second time in which McSorley has received preseason recognition from the Big Ten, the quarterback has already place himself among the all-time best to play the position at Penn State and is considered an early contender for this year's Heisman.

If his reaction to the preseason hoopla earlier this summer is to be any indication, though, McSorley isn't likely to let the conversation distract him from his ultimate goals this season. Unconcerned with record books or collecting postseason hardware, McSorley said his mind is dedicated to helping propel the Penn State football program to another successful season in his third and final year at the helm.

"It's cool to be able to see my name in that conversation, but at the end of the day, it's going to be however the year plays out. Right now, (my Heisman odds) could be 6-1 or it could be 100-1, but at the end of the day, if I go out and have the season that I'm hoping for and the season I'm preparing for, and the season I want to have, and our team is successful and is hanging around that playoff spot at the end of the year, then really that's all I can ask for. So at the end of the day, those individual awards will work themselves out when the time comes, but right now I have to focus on what I need do to."

McSorley and the Nittany Lions will begin their preseason preparations in earnest the first weekend in August when training camp starts on Penn State's campus.