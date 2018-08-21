McSorley named AP second-team preseason All-America
The Nittany Lion fifth-year senior quarterback added another prestigious honor to his resume Tuesday.
Senior QB @McSorley_IX is named to the preseason AP All-America Second Team!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/xiaxNbDHH1— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 21, 2018
McSorley's preseason nod from the Associated Press builds on others that include being a Big Ten preseason honoree, and watch list selections to the Manning Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, the Walter Camp Award, the Wuerffel Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Maxwell Award.