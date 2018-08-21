Ticker
McSorley named AP second-team preseason All-America

BWI Staff

The Nittany Lion fifth-year senior quarterback added another prestigious honor to his resume Tuesday.

McSorley's preseason nod from the Associated Press builds on others that include being a Big Ten preseason honoree, and watch list selections to the Manning Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, the Walter Camp Award, the Wuerffel Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Maxwell Award.


