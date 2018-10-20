“That’s kind of what we started doing after practice a little bit, stay after 10, 15 minutes, running routes,” McSorley explained Saturday night. “On the jugs machine, you’re standing there, it’s coming at you the same way. On the field, you’re running routes, you’ve gotta see it come out of the hand. The more you get those repetitions, the more you get comfortable with it.”

Locked in a battle at Memorial Stadium Saturday, one in which wicked winds were a constant presence on an already chilly October afternoon, the signal-caller struggled to find the same page as his targets. Just as they’d done early Wednesday evening at the Lasch Football Complex fields, in the same conditions, the elements of the Nittany Lion passing game worked to align themselves.

Against the Hoosiers, McSorley and his receivers were not.



In spite of the No. 18-ranked Nittany Lions’ 33-28 win, McSorley completed just 19-of-36 passes for 220 yards, including one interception on a bobbled pass in the second quarter. Held without a passing touchdown in the performance, his record-setting streak of 34 consecutive games with a TD strike came to a conclusion, also the first in his career as a Nittany Lion starter.

Unofficially, five of those 17 incompletions in the winning performance would qualify clearly as drops by McSorley’s receiving corps, prompting head coach James Franklin to acknowledge in his postgame press conference that the Lions’ wide receiver position would need to again be evaluated moving forward.

“We do that each week, and then at the at the end of the week based on practice and things like that, and we decide what’s the best rotation that gives us the best chance to win,” said Franklin. “Obviously, we’ll discuss that again week this after watching the tape, but it's nice to see some of those other guys go in and do a pretty good job for us. Obviously, that experience matters and that experience counts… (But) I think they’ve shown they deserve some more opportunities and obviously, maybe the rotation will change a little bit, but we'll see. It’s all going to be based on the film and how practice goes this week.”

Regardless of who McSorley is throwing to, be it veterans including Juwan Johnson, Brandon Polk, and DeAndre Thompkins, or younger players K.J. Hamler, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Jahan Dotson, each of who made receptions Saturday, the quarterback insists that he’s maintaining a positive attitude throughout. Struggles or not, in fact, McSorley thought it critical to do so.

“The biggest thing with that is just keeping their confidence is up. If their confidence stays up, they know I’m going to keep coming back to you. I trust you. You’re going to make the next catch,” said McSorley. “That’s the main thing I try and do if that happens, a guy drops a ball or whatever, just come up to him after that series. I’m going to keep coming back to you.”

Left with little other choices in a season the Nittany Lions have struggled throughout, now accountable for 22 drops with another five games to play after finishing with just 26 all last season, McSorley expressed confidence in the group moving forward.

“That’s something that we’re going to get fixed,” McSorley said of his wideouts. “I’m not worried about those guys at all.”