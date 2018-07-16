Senior quarterback Trace McSorley and junior defensive end Shareef Miller are two of the first three Nittany Lions to be named to a watch list for college football’s most prestigious honors.

McSorley is among the members listed for the Maxwell Award for the national player of the year. Miller is on the list for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the national defensive player of the year.

Monday's announcement for McSorley and Miller comes after junior offensive lineman Connor McGovern was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list in late May. The trophy is presented to the nation’s best center at the end of the season.

McGovern returns to his post for the second year in a row at which he'll be snapping the ball to McSorley, who has been dubbed by many publications as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Now he is officially in the running for the Maxwell. Seven Nittany Lions who came before the Ashburn, Va., native have won the Maxwell, which is tied for a national lead among all schools.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State’s four previous Bednarik Award winners is the clear cut leader for the most of any college in the country, and Miller is the next Nittany Lion who is in the mix for the award. This spring Miller set a goal of recording at least 10 sacks in 2018.

He led Penn State in sacks a year ago with 5.0 and also topped the charts with tackles for loss with 11.0. He added nine quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a safety. All that came after a redshirt freshman season in which the Philadelphia product finished ninth on the team with 37 tackles.

McSorley meanwhile enters his third season as the starting signal caller and he has now thrown a touchdown pass in 28 consecutive games, dating back to the TaxSlayer Bowl of his redshirt freshman season. It is the longest active streak among all QBs in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

A two-time captain, McSorley already holds a host of school records, including for career completion percentage (61.8), career passing efficiency (152.9), career passing touchdowns (59), career total offense (8,268), season passing yards (3,614; 2016), completions in a season (284; 2017), passing TDs in a season (29; 2016), total offense in a season (4,061; 2017), 300-yard passing games in a season (5; 2016 and 2017) and touchdowns responsible for (37; 2017).