Connor McGovern has opted to forgo his final season at Penn State, announcing via Twitter that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Describing it as “an honor to play for Penn State,” the 6-foot-5, 323-pound offensive lineman from Larksville, Pa., became the second Nittany Lion junior to announce for the draft on Wednesday, joining defensive end Shareef Miller.

“After much research, thought and discussion, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft,” McGovern wrote. “While I have not had a presence on social media, I want all of Nittany Nation to know your support has meant the world to me. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches and advisors who have helped me grow as a person and a player. I completely understand the immense challenge before me and I am ready to relentlessly work to improve each and every day.”

McGovern was a rare true freshman starter on the Nittany Lions’ offensive line in 2016, and he went on to become a fixture in the lineup, manning the center spot before moving to right guard in 2018. During the past three seasons, he started 35 games.

McGovern was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree this past season and is one of the more highly regarded offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft. In November, Mel Kiper Jr. listed McGovern as the top draft-eligible guard in the country.