Our man in the middle, @Condor_McGovern , is named to the #RimingtonTrophy Watch List. This award is presented to the most outstanding center in NCAA FBS football.

Announced Wednesday afternoon, Penn State center Connor McGovern is the first Nittany Lion to be recognized by a watch list in advance of the 2018 season, named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

The award, given to the nation's best center in college football, has been in existence dating back to the 2000 season. In that span, Penn State has earned the honor once, going to A.Q. Shipley at the end of the 2008 season.

McGovern returns to the Nittany Lions as a rising junior ahead of the 2018 season, starting all 13 games as a sophomore and nine as a true freshman in 2016, playing in 13 of 14 games that season as well.