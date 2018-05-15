May enrollees added to official roster, assigned jersey numbers
Penn State’s four newest freshmen are now on campus, as part of an early move to get nearly half of the latest signing class enrolled ahead of the traditional arrival date in June.
Will Levis, Pat Freiermuth, PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper all began their first day of college classes on Monday. They’re also now added to the Nittany Lions’ official roster and with that, have received their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.
A quarterback, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Levis has been assigned No. 17.
Freiermuth, a tight end who measures in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, will wear No. 87.
A 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, Mustipher will don No. 93, while fellow defensive tackle Judge Culpepper gets No. 88, the same number he wore at H.B. Plant High in Tampa, Fla.
Culpepper, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, is the only of the four May newcomers who is set to wear the same jersey number in college that he did in high school.
Numbers for the newest Nittany Lions on campus! ⬇️— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 14, 2018
8⃣8⃣ @JudgeCulpepper
8⃣7⃣ @pat_fry5
1⃣7⃣ @will_levis
9⃣3⃣ @KingPJ55 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9yw5hnxZEq
The incoming freshmen’s weights on the latest roster, released May 14, reflect the same sizes and measurements from the signing day numbers in February.
Hailing from Xavier High in Middletown, Conn., Levis was rated three stars by Rivals.com. He was an all-league selection in the competitive Southern Connecticut Tier 1 conference as a senior after throwing for 2,793 yards, 27 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He also added six rushing touchdowns.
Freiermuth finished his senior season at Brooks School in Massachusetts with 27 receptions for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another 202 yards on the ground, rushing the ball 22 times and scoring eight touchdowns.
Mustipher, who was a standout in the Under Armour All-America game in January, played on both sides of the ball for McDonogh High in Owings Mills, Md. He excelled on the defensive side of the ball and was twice named prep All-American and a Baltimore all-Metro selection.
Culpepper, the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneer defensive tackle Brad Culpepper, was a three-year starter for one of the best high school programs in the country. During that span he helped lead plant to a 34-6 record and totaled 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks.