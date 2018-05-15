Penn State’s four newest freshmen are now on campus, as part of an early move to get nearly half of the latest signing class enrolled ahead of the traditional arrival date in June.

Will Levis, Pat Freiermuth, PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper all began their first day of college classes on Monday. They’re also now added to the Nittany Lions’ official roster and with that, have received their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

A quarterback, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Levis has been assigned No. 17.

Freiermuth, a tight end who measures in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, will wear No. 87.

A 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, Mustipher will don No. 93, while fellow defensive tackle Judge Culpepper gets No. 88, the same number he wore at H.B. Plant High in Tampa, Fla.

Culpepper, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, is the only of the four May newcomers who is set to wear the same jersey number in college that he did in high school.