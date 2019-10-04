During a pep rally at Maury High School in Norfolk a on Friday afternoon, Rivals four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert announced that he intends to play his College Football in the Big Ten for Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Lambert, the nephew of former NFL Pro Bowl safety and Virginia Tech Hokies standout Kam Chancellor, chose Penn State over a list of more than 30 other offers. Among some of the serious contenders were Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Through four games of his senior season with the unbeaten Commodores, Lambert has scored 11 touchdowns, including three on punt/kick returns. He has 292 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions.

In 2018 as a junior, he caught 60 passes for 1035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Combined with his 351 yards passing, three touchdown tosses and score on a return, Lambert racked up 1673 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns to help Maury capture a regional title. His sophomore campaign of 2017 was his breakout one, amassing 1069 yards receiving on 60 catches with 11 touchdowns.

This marks the fifth member of the Class of 2020 from Maury to give a commitment to an FBS or FCS program. Lambert joins running back C.J. Beasley (Virginia Tech), receiver Dashaun Peele (Navy), receiver Ty Granger (Towson) and defensive lineman Darian Varner (Temple).



