Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell talks PSU White Out visit, recruitment so far

When Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell committed to Penn State in June of 2020 and then decommitted seven months later, the Nittany Lions never stopped recruiting the four-star from Virginia. The nation's No. 119 player overall according to Rivals, Barnwell had simply decided he picked a school too soon and wanted to see everything that every suitor had to offer before making a decision. Since, he's picked up some offers (he has nearly 30) and made some visits, including a stop in State College last weekend to experience a White Out crowd and Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn. "It was really good to be back in Beaver Stadium with fans," Barnwell said. "It was packed. There were fans everywhere. It was truly a great experience. The number of fans who were so into the game made it Special. Even at halftime, they cheered. My family really enjoyed it. "You could tell people were pumped. They bring a lot of energy."

Virginia four-star tight end Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell visited Penn State last weekend to see the Nittany Lions' win over Auburn. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

Penn State was pumped to host Barnwell again, as it gave it the chance to show off a crowd of 109,000-plus people and everything a major non-conference showdown has to offer. "They wanted me to see to see the atmosphere I’d be playing in and how they use the tight ends, and they use them really well," Barnwell said. "They showed a lot of love to my family, and family always comes first, and when family enjoys it, that’s great." It was a big game for the tight ends, too. Brenton Strange caught four passes for 71 yards and a score, Theo Johnson had a catch for 37 yards that set up a score, and Tyler Warren plowed into the end zone from a couple of yards out. The position group was on the field a lot, as well. The Nittany Lions are one of the many schools Barnwell hears from often. He also included Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame on that list, adding that the Fighting Irish are the lone school to offer him as a defensive lineman. The rest are tight end offers, even though some believe the 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior could one day end up as an offensive lineman at the next level. "Playing at the next level at any position is truly a blessing," he said.