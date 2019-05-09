SOMERSET, N.J. -- At 6-foot-4 and more than 250 pounds, Keith Miles Jr. probably has to convince some that he’s not lying when he says he tells them he's a high school freshman. He doesn't need to plead his case to college coaches, however, as many of them are already familiar with the massive defensive end.

Miles is well on his way to becoming a national prospect, you seem, as he already holds scholarship offers from more than 10 colleges. That list promises to grow exponentially in the years ahead. And while it’s early in Miles' recruitment, he doesn’t mind naming a few programs that stand out.

]“Right now, I’m between Penn State, Michigan and North Carolina,” he said on Sunday.

Miles has already visited Penn State and North Carolina and is hoping to make it to Michigan before the start of the season. Below, the in-demand prospects discusses those trips and talks about which programs may be next to offer.







IN HIS WORDS:

On visits he intends to take this summer:

“I’m going to some camps for sure. I’m going to Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.”

On his trip to Penn State:

“At Penn State, I really liked the campus. I liked the overall feel of the place and the tempo of the practices. Instead of ever wasting time, they seem always on task. I really liked that.”

On his trip to North Carolina:

“With North Carolina, everything about it is nice. They are, like, formal. They have periods structured. It’s offense. Then it’s defense and then they bring it all together after that.”

On offers he hopes to land:

“Honestly, I want to get Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Out of those, Ohio State probably seems closest.”



