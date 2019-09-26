His team is getting set to open its Big Ten season with a nationally televised prime time game against a border rival that it has beaten only twice in 42 tries, but Maryland coach Michael Locksley is playing it cool. If there’s a buzz on campus in advance of the Terrapins’ matchup against Penn State on Friday night, Locksley and his team are barely aware of it.

“I’m stuck at [the football compex], so I don’t know what the buzz is,” Locksley said on Tuesday. “One of the things we’ve tried to do is really insulate ourselves and control the things we can control. It’s great to hear that we’ll have the type of crowd that our players deserve to have, and I know that our fans are excited about this game. But for us, our focus is on being the best version of Maryland football that we can be come Friday. All the external noise and excitement about this game – we’re looking at it no differently than the other three [games] that we’ve had.”

Even if Locksley isn’t paying much attention to it, the excitement level in College Park appears to be higher than usual at the moment. Maryland is putting up temporary bleachers to hold an additional 1,000 fans and has employed a lottery system to allocate student tickets, something it hasn’t had to do since a game against fourth-ranked West Virginia in 2007.

Penn State has won its past two games in College Park by a combined score of 136-10, but those numbers don’t mean anything to James Franklin, especially since the first of those two games took place in 1993. Franklin is getting ready for a challenging weekend, and the challenges will begin even before the game kicks off.

This is the second year in a row in which the Nittany Lions are opening their Big Ten season with a Friday night road game, and Franklin learned a bit about what to do, and what not to do, during last year’s trip to Illinois.

“It sounds silly, but one of the challenges is that when you play a Friday game, there’s nothing to do during the day,” Franklin said. “When you play a Saturday night game, there are games on. They can watch games all afternoon.

“What you don’t want to do is lay around and sleep all day. So what time do you wake them up, from a sports science perspective? How much do you meet? How much do you break? What do you do to get their bodies out of the recovery stage and into a compete stage? When we have a Saturday night game, we may allow a little more dead time during the day, [but with] a Friday night game, maybe we want a little less, just because they’re going to be on Netflix and laying around and taking naps all day long, which I don’t think is the right thing for them to do to be ready to play the game.”