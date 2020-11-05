Maryland thought it was ready for Penn State a year ago. The Terrapins had won two of their first three games and were coming off a bye week when they welcomed the Nittany Lions to College Park for a prime time showcase on a pleasant Friday night in late September. With the sixth-largest crowd in Maryland Stadium history on hand, head coach Mike Locksley had a chance to show that his rebuilding project was ahead of schedule. But the Terps were not ready for Penn State. PSU rolled up 619 yards of total offense while holding Maryland to 128 yards en route to a 59-0 victory. Almost everything that could go wrong for the Terps did, in fact, go wrong, and the most glaring discrepancy between the two teams was the play of their respective quarterbacks. Penn State’s Sean Clifford had 452 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns, while Maryland’s Josh Jackson, making his first Big Ten start after transferring from Virginia Tech, looked out of sorts all night, completing 10 of 21 passes for 65 yards and tossing a pair of interceptions, the first of which, just five plays into the first quarter, triggered the avalanche. More than a year has passed since that game, and as the two border rivals get set to meet again on Saturday, there’s an obvious question looming over their matchup: Has that discrepancy shrunk? Clifford has been up and down so far this season, having thrown six touchdown passes but also three costly interceptions as the Lions have stumbled to an 0-2 start. But the Terps’ quarterback play has been uneven as well, and they’ve experienced the kind of extremes that Penn State has so far avoided, going from abysmal to spectacular in less than a week’s time.

DE Jayson Oweh sacks Maryland QB Josh Jackson in last year's 59-0 win.

Jackson is no longer the starter, having opted out of the season due to concerns about COVID-19. His successor, sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, was dazzling in a 45-44 overtime victory over Minnesota last Friday. Making only his second college start, the Alabama transfer completed 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Terps back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. James Franklin said it “was hard not to be impressed” with Tagovailoa’s showing against the Golden Gophers. “You look at the completion percentage, you look at the decision-making, you look at his ability to make plays with his feet, as well as extend plays in the pocket – it was impressive,” the Penn State coach said. “For them to start out strong and then rally at the end to send it to overtime and then make the plays that they were able to make, you know, we’ve got a hot quarterback coming in here, and whenever you’ve got a hot quarterback in college football or the NFL, you’ve got a chance.” Tagovailoa could turn out to be one of the more compelling stories in the Big Ten this year. The former four-star recruit had followed older brother Tua Tagovailoa to Alabama and played in five games as a freshman backup, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards. With Tua off to the NFL, Taulia had hoped to compete for substantial playing time this fall. But Mac Jones had gotten a head start while filling in for the injured Tua late in the 2019 season, and when the pandemic brought off-season drills to a halt this past spring, Taulia didn’t feel as though he was going to get the opportunity he had sought. Maryland was a logical next step. Tagovailoa had been recruited by Locksley when the future Terrapins head coach was still serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. And the Terps were running a variation of the Crimson Tide’s offense, helping smooth the transition to a new school. The only thing he needed in order to be a factor in Maryland’s abbreviated 2020 season was a waiver from the NCAA granting him immediate eligibility. In August, he got it. Now, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound dual-threat QB, who has been compared to former Penn State great Trace McSorley, has been granted the opportunity that proved elusive in Tuscaloosa. Tagovailoa did not get off to an auspicious start with his new team. He hit just 14 of 25 passes and threw three interceptions in Maryland’s opener, a dreary 43-3 loss to Northwestern. But the Minnesota game was altogether different. Not only did Tagovailoa shred the Gophers through the air, completing 74.3 percent of his passing attempts, he added 59 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was just the sort of performance that Maryland has needed to elevate a program that must find a way to compete in one of college football’s toughest divisions. “He was able to play the way we know he’s capable of playing,” Locksley said. “Now the goal is to get that type of effort from him consistently – which we expect and will hopefully continue to see out of him.”

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be looking for their first win Saturday afternoon.