Penn State became the latest program to offer Maryland prospect Anto Saka on Wednesday.

Recently upgraded to a four-star prospect, Saka’s rise has been quick, with two dozen schools offering scholarships in just three months. Boston College was one of the first to recognize him back in November, but it wasn’t until the start of 2021 that the majority of Power Five schools joined the race. Saka said that Penn State really began to pursue him about two weeks ago, when another Big Ten program offered.

“I’ve been in touch with Penn State for a couple weeks now. I really started talking to them more when I got my Maryland offer,” Saka said. “A lot of the coaches started following me more after that. Coach [James] Franklin followed then, along with Coach [John] Scott, Coach [Ty] Howle. But Coach Scott has been my main contact with Penn State. Man, that dude is a ball of energy. He matches me, so it’s all good.”

