Martin announces departure from Penn State football

Penn State's updated roster, meant to reflect four new May enrollees to the true freshman class, revealed one additional change.

Robert Martin, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman from the Class of 2017, was no longer listed.

Later Monday evening, Martin announced his retirement from the game.

Martin arrived at Penn State from Saint Joseph Regional High School out of Sparta, N.J., where he was rated as a Rivals.com three-star offensive lineman. He was considered the No. 20 overall prospect from the state out of the Class of 2017, and the No. 39 overall offensive guard in the class.

Martin's decision leaves the Nittany Lions at 86 expected scholarships for the 2018 season, with another 13 true freshmen from the Class of 2018 expected to enroll for the second summer session in June.


