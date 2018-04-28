Ticker
football

Marcus Allen staying in Pa.; drafted by Steelers

Tim Owen • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@Tim_OwenBWI
Staff Writer

Marcus Allen is off the board. The Penn State safety goes No. 148 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen is the first safety in Penn State history to record more than 300 career tackles.
Steve Manuel

It's the Steelers that have taken Penn State's Marcus Allen with 148th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Finishing with the most tackles for a safety in school history, Allen heard his name called in the fifth round from Dallas. A three-and-a-half-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Allen finishes No. 5 all-time at Penn State with 321 career tackles. He trails only linebackers who came before him.

As a recruit from Upper Marlboro, Md., Allen was ranked three stars by Rivals.com and the 23rd overall player in his state.


