It's the Steelers that have taken Penn State's Marcus Allen with 148th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Finishing with the most tackles for a safety in school history, Allen heard his name called in the fifth round from Dallas. A three-and-a-half-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Allen finishes No. 5 all-time at Penn State with 321 career tackles. He trails only linebackers who came before him.

As a recruit from Upper Marlboro, Md., Allen was ranked three stars by Rivals.com and the 23rd overall player in his state.





