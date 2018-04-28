Marcus Allen is off the board. The Penn State safety goes No. 148 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's the Steelers that have taken Penn State's Marcus Allen with 148th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Finishing with the most tackles for a safety in school history, Allen heard his name called in the fifth round from Dallas. A three-and-a-half-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Allen finishes No. 5 all-time at Penn State with 321 career tackles. He trails only linebackers who came before him.
As a recruit from Upper Marlboro, Md., Allen was ranked three stars by Rivals.com and the 23rd overall player in his state.
With the 148th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we select S Marcus Allen. pic.twitter.com/vZLFL7xTf5— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2018