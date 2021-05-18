Mapping out Penn State's Ideal Class of 2022 - Offense
With 10 players already committed and official visits just weeks away, it's starting to become more and more clear in regards to who Penn State's top remaining prospects are. That's especially true...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news