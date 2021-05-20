With 10 players already committed and on campus visits just 12 days away now, it's starting to become more and more clear in regards to who Penn State's top remaining prospects are. On offense, there are only a handful of scholarships remaining, but defensively, James Franklin and his staff need players at every position.

So, what's the home run scenario for the Nittany Lions when it comes to finishing off this year's class? We caught up with a few sources to get a better feel for their top remaining targets at every defensive position.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial