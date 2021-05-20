Mapping out Penn State's Ideal Class of 2022 - Defense
With 10 players already committed and on campus visits just 12 days away now, it's starting to become more and more clear in regards to who Penn State's top remaining prospects are. On offense, there are only a handful of scholarships remaining, but defensively, James Franklin and his staff need players at every position.
So, what's the home run scenario for the Nittany Lions when it comes to finishing off this year's class? We caught up with a few sources to get a better feel for their top remaining targets at every defensive position.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news