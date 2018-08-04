One day after Christmas last year Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen was announced as no longer with the Nittany Lion football team, along with wide receiver Irvin Charles, for an unspecified violation of team rules.

"Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles are no longer members of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules," the official statement read. "We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future."

One day after the start of Penn State's 2018 preseason camp, Bowen is back on the roster.

Revealed on the latest roster, presented at the program's preseason media day Saturday, the senior linebacker will return to finish out his final year in the program.