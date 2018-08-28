Manny Bowen chooses academic focus in leaving program
Linebacker Manny Bowen was revealed to no longer be with the Penn State program Monday afternoon.
Tuesday evening, he offered a further explanation.
Revealing through a Twitter message his decision and his reasoning behind it, the senior said that academics have become his primary focus with a goal of a December graduation.
Bowen was originally dismissed from the program last December as the Nittany Lions prepared for their bowl matchup with Washington. He did not officially return to the program until head coach James Franklin revealed on the team's August 4 media day that Bowen was indeed back after fulfilling a number of offseason stipulations.