"I just thought that it felt right," White said. "I really like their coaches and I've been there a few times. I've been to a game, I've been to a camp. All of that was really good. When I was at the game, it just felt right for me. It was electric there. Everything was nice."

Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, White attends Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pa. He could play a variety of positions in college, although Penn State likes his potential best at wide receiver. A three-sport athlete, he also excels in basketball and baseball. White was previously committed to play center field for Clemson's baseball program. He's now expected to play both spots for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State picked up commitment No. 12 for its Class of 2021 Thursday in Coatesville, Pa., native Lonnie White Jr.

White picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions back on April 15. He primarily spoke with new wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, as well as cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and head coach James Franklin.

"Coach Stubblefield is just a really good guy," White said. "You can tell he's a really good coach. He talks to me just about every single day. He would give me advice some days. He's just a great guy. All of their coaches are great. Coach Franklin and Coach Smith were the same."

White picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer back in November from Virginia Tech. Once more schools were able to review his film, he saw Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Vanderbilt all offer in a four-day span at the end of January. Tennessee offered in the beginning of April, followed by Syracuse, Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan.



"He’s a guy that plays all over the field for this team," said Rivals analyst Adam Friedman. "He does a really good job using his athleticism to his advantage. He has a strong arm, good feet as a quarterback, but he really does a great job ad-libbing and making plays on his own. He has a good feel for the game itself and really distributes the ball well, but he could also play receiver and on the defensive side of the ball. He’s a guy that a lot of teams will figure out where he fits in once he gets on campus because he has a skill set that projects to a number of different positions."

White is now the second wide receiver to commit to Penn State, joining Ohio native Liam Clifford. According to the Rivals Team Rankings, the Nittany Lions currently have the 12th-ranked class in the nation. Penn State has been hot on the recruiting trail, earning nine new commitments in the past 28 days. DE Rodney McGraw flipped his commitment from Indiana earlier this week, while QB Christian Veilleux and K Sander Sahaydak both announced their decisions last Wednesday, April 29.

