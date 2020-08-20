BlueWhiteIllustrated - Making the Case: Who is the next five-star DE in 2022?

CADEN CURRY

There are few sophomore season films as impressive as Curry’s, but just how high is the central Indiana star’s upside? That is the question we would love to get answered this fall, and right now the state of Indiana is marching forward with plans to play a full season schedule.

Curry started on varsity as a freshman, and by sophomore year was one of the most dominant defenders in the entire state, racking up 100 tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. Did Curry just max out early, or is there still room for continued growth? His size is not atypical for the position and is neither a huge plus nor a negative in that discussion, but determining how much room Curry has before he hits his ceiling is key for that five-star discussion. – Rivals Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt

DANI DENNIS-SUTTON

Dennis-Sutton is a big, strong, and energetic defensive lineman that can win at the point of attack and affect the quarterback in passing situations. He does a good job in pursuit and closes down cutback lanes well. Dennis-Sutton's length and athleticism give offensive tackles a lot of problems because he can win using power and speed or hand techniques. Penn State is the likely leader for Dennis-Sutton's commitment, but Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and many others are heavily in the mix. – Rivals East Coast Analyst Adam Friedman

SHEMAR STEWART