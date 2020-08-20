BlueWhiteIllustrated - Making the Case: Who is the next five-star DE in 2022?

Making the Case: Who is the next five-star DE in 2022?
The first Rivals Rankings for the 2022 class have been released, and some interesting storylines are starting to develop. The defensive end position has produced several No. 1 ranked prospects over the years, but just one starts out as a five-star in the 2022 class. There are a few defensive ends sitting just outside five-star territory, though, and we look at three who could contend for five-star status in the future.
CADEN CURRY
There are few sophomore season films as impressive as Curry’s, but just how high is the central Indiana star’s upside? That is the question we would love to get answered this fall, and right now the state of Indiana is marching forward with plans to play a full season schedule.
Curry started on varsity as a freshman, and by sophomore year was one of the most dominant defenders in the entire state, racking up 100 tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. Did Curry just max out early, or is there still room for continued growth? His size is not atypical for the position and is neither a huge plus nor a negative in that discussion, but determining how much room Curry has before he hits his ceiling is key for that five-star discussion. – Rivals Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt
DANI DENNIS-SUTTON
Dennis-Sutton is a big, strong, and energetic defensive lineman that can win at the point of attack and affect the quarterback in passing situations. He does a good job in pursuit and closes down cutback lanes well. Dennis-Sutton's length and athleticism give offensive tackles a lot of problems because he can win using power and speed or hand techniques. Penn State is the likely leader for Dennis-Sutton's commitment, but Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and many others are heavily in the mix. – Rivals East Coast Analyst Adam Friedman
SHEMAR STEWART
Stewart has the look and the athleticism of a five-star, there’s no disputing that. He currently sits on the cusp and could use his junior season -- should he be allotted one -- to push him over the edge.
The knock on Stewart is that he tends to blend in against elite competition and doesn’t always impact games the way a five-star should. That said, he's long been a juggernaut on the camp circuit and has solid film. As he continues to fill out, he’ll likely become more dominant, and his trajectory is that of a prospect that will be ready to play from the day he arrives in college. Stewart seems like a pretty solid bet to eventually achieve five-star status. - Rivals Southeast Analyst Rob Cassidy