“He's one of the guys, I'm glad you asked me that question, I'm super excited about him,” Scott said. “Where he was last year playing those last games, he's already pushed way past that, in my opinion. Smith Vilbert has a high ceiling. He's continuing to learn the position at defensive end, but I'll tell you what, that young man is flashing, and you see him making some plays.”

Coming off a 2020 season in which he saw action in just four games, but also saw his role increased in Toney’s absence down the campaign’s home stretch, Smith’s was an assessment Scott was more than happy to provide.

With the NFL Draft coming up at the end of the month and two of his former players, Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney , hoping to hear their names announced as picks, Scott even offered an analysis of those not in his room as the Nittany Lions proceed through practices this spring.

Meeting with the media Wednesday evening via Zoom, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. progressed through analysis of nearly every player in his room.

So too, according to teammate interviews this spring, do Penn State’s offensive linemen.

Asked to list out the top players he’s repped against this spring, left tackle Rasheed Walker described Ebiketie’s speed-rush prowess and described Isaac as being “special,” before quickly turning his attention to Vilbert and the performance he’s put on this spring.

“We also have Smith Vilbert,” Walker said. “I often tell him he reminds me a lot of Jason Pierre-Paul, just by the way he plays, his measurements, and whatnot. He's gonna be a very good player.”

Though limited in scope, Vilbert’s 44 total reps through the 2020 season provide evidence to that end.

Grading out with a 37.1 by Pro Football Focus in just four snaps in his first appearance of the season in Penn State’s week three matchup with Maryland, Smith returned to action once the Nittany Lions regained their footing in the final three games of the year at Rutgers, and against Michigan State and Illinois at Beaver Stadium. Credited with a pressure and quarterback hurry against the Scarlet Knights in eight snaps, Vilbert’s count grew to 12 against Michigan State and 20 against the Illini. Though he appeared on the stat sheet with an assisted tackle against the Spartans, the 6-foot-6, 258-pounder demonstrated a potential that has carried through into the offseason, according to Scott.

“He's getting more mature at the position. He's learning how to be a really, really quality, good defensive end in the Big Ten,” Scott said, pointing to Toney and Oweh as prime reasons why. “He had two examples last year of two high production defensive ends. Those guys weren't productive because of their talent, they were productive on how they worked, how they practiced, and their understanding of the defense.”

The message, Scott continued, has taken hold for Vilbert as he looks to work himself into the Nittany Lions’ rotation at defensive end this season.

“Now you see him starting to do that and understand some things,” Scott said. “And now the game is slowing down for him, which is a good thing. So I’m super excited about him and his ceiling.”