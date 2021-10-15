Mailbag: Memorable commitments, coaches hit the road & OL recruiting

It's been a strange bye week to say the least, but as it comes to a close, James Franklin and his staff have shifted to some normalcy, at least, on the recruiting trail. With games featuring top prospects up and down the East Coast last night and into tomorrow, Franklin and the majority of his assistant coaches hit the road yesterday, and all 11 are expected to be checking up on top prospects throughout today. We'll touch on that and a few other notable topics in this week's mailbag, but first, please be sure to check out our sponsor, JFQ Lending, for all of your lending needs, including great refinancing rates.

Who are some of the top prospects that Penn State plans to see this weekend? @witt_michaelj

I have a full list on our message board of everywhere I've confirmed so far. I have every coach confirmed for at least a few prospects each, so be sure to check it out if you haven't. Because of that, I can't give them all away for free, but I can share some notables. I'll start by saying that, for the most part, the goal is to get out and see as many of the committed players as they can see. With so many players committed in 2022, those will be the games that the most staff members focus on tonight, but there are a handful of notable players who aren't committed currently. We'll start with Franklin, who made his way to Florida Thursday to see a variety of schools. After checking up on Cam Miller in North Florida, he stopped at IMG Academy before seeing a few schools in South Florida. I know Lehigh Acres and American Heritage were two of them. 2023 RB Richard Young is at Lehigh, while there are a handful of top prospects at both IMG Academy and American Heritage. Franklin then travelled to Pittsburgh last night to watch Ta'Mere Robinson play and is expected to attend Drew Allar's game tonight with Mike Yurcich. He'll be out and about in Pittsburgh most of today. As for the assistants, Phil Trautwein was in Ohio yesterday to check up on OL Aamil Wagner. He also went to Findlay for 2023 OL Luke Montgomery. Taylor Stubblefield was in Texas yesterday to see Omari Evans and Cristian Driver, before flying to Louisiana to see Jordan Allen play a game last night. Stubblefield is also expected to attend 2022 WR Andre Greene's game this weekend.

After watching ESPN 30/30 about Dallas Carter and the kid signing his LOI in a hot tub, I’m reminded of a few like Nordin & a plane, Isheem Young and a pool party, etc. Being that recruiting is your profession, what’s one/couple commitment(s) that stands out the most to you? @JKauff55

Penn State doesn't really attract too many players that do truly outlandish commitment videos. Kicker Quinn Nordin's airplane ride still takes the cake for me as one of the wildest I've ever seen, although the guy did make it to the NFL, so his swagger and confidence did get to him to where he ultimately wanted to go. I really can't think of too many commitments that were just wild in how they were announced, but there are a few that I'll never forget for one reason or another. Linebacker Derek Wingo committing on Christmas day is one my wife will never let me forget. It was our first Christmas with my oldest and only son at the time. We were literally walking out the door to meet with family when I saw Franklin's tweet. Needless to say, I wasn't very happy about that one. It was supposed to be a Christmas gift to his dad, but Wingo ended up signing with Florida anyway a year later. Also, I love Mehki Flowers, but New Year's commitments? You're killing me bro! Fortunately I'm old now and have two kids, so I was guaranteed to be stuck at home. I won't hold it against you Mehki. Of course, just recently Andre Roye's commitment was a little strange. He had very little contact with coaches, on any team, in the days leading up to it. Everyone was waiting for some sort of announcement to come on Saturday, only for him to tweet it out Thursday night. Even after he committed, he didn't get in touch with the staff until like an hour later. That's why everyone was waiting for James Franklin's bat signal. One other interesting commitment that people probably forget about is Donte Raymond back in the Class of 2014. It happened so long ago that the story I wrote for Rivals has since been whipped out of the system due to change in the site's layout, but Raymond announced his commitment to Penn State on Dec. 18, 2013, only to then tell reporters later that it wasn't true. Then, two days later, he and his coach confirmed that it was actually true. That happened just a week or two before Bill O'Brien left for the Houston Texans, and he ultimately didn't end up signing with Penn State after Franklin took over the program. Fun times.

The OL hasn’t been good in years. When will they get more recruits like Walker, Tengwall and Wallace? I understand there’s going to be some that are projects but come on, PSU is a top program. We should be getting better OL recruits. Do we need to make the playoffs for it to happen? @PSUFan_4Life