Mailbag: What will Penn State do with the Jordan Allen scholarship?

Last Saturday morning, I posted inside The Lions Den that cornerback Jordan Allen was no longer considered a member of Penn State's Class of 2022. It stemmed from Allen's decision to take an official visit to Ole Miss for its game against LSU. After a conversation or two with the Nittany Lion coaching staff, we were led to believe that it was basically a mutual decision to part ways. That dropped the class to 26 commitments if you include Harvard transfer Spencer Rolland. So, what does the staff plan to do with that scholarship? We'll touch on that and a few other notable topics in this week's mailbag, but first, please be sure to check out our sponsor, JFQ Lending, for all of your lending needs, including great refinancing rates.

Penn State Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin is one of the leading candidates for the openings at LSU and USC

With Allen’s recent decommit and extra spot available will they go after someone under the radar to fill it, someone they’ve been after but was limited, or sit on it for down the road @JKauf55

Who is in line to fill the recently opened spot in the current class? @PSU9ersFan

They can go a variety of ways with that scholarship. The most important thing to know is that Penn State is still pretty much maxed in regards to scholarship numbers. Everyone they add from here on out makes it more difficult to hit that 85 scholarship limit ahead of next season. Yes, they will add a player or two if they feel he's too good to pass up, but they're going to be very selective. Nothing has really changed in that regard. It would take a few more decommitments to change their approach over the final few months. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham and offensive lineman Aamil Wagner fit that description. Penn State is also chipping away at five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella. He's coveted by a bunch of top programs, but there is some talk right now that Armella is considering an official visit to Penn State. If he were to take that trip, then he becomes a real possibility. Right now, I still have PSU has a long shot with him. California defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden remains in the mix as well. He took an official visit to Penn State for the Auburn game and followed that up with an official to Texas a few weeks ago. Colorado is also pushing for a visit, but it feels like the Lions and Longhorns are the two schools standing out the most. I will stress that Penn State doesn't feel as if they have to add another defensive back with this scholarship. In fact, saving this scholarship for a potential transfer at any position may be the wise move here. I have asked around about that and I know at least a few people I trust close to the program believe that's best. Until we know which current players plan to enter the portal this year, it's hard to estimate how much room Penn State really has. If we get to the early signing period and it looks as if the outgoing transfers will fall short of what the staff currently estimates, they may not be able to do anything with this scholarship. On the flip side, outgoings could also surpass their estimates, allowing them to add 2022 prospects and transfers. Current players entering the portal will become the key thing to monitor in the near future.

Can we expect a visitor list to the Michigan game like the Auburn week, or more like Indiana? @Scoop_Justice

The kickoff time will have a big impact on this list. With the game taking place after Nov. 6, a night game is unlikely. It is possible in the Big Ten nowadays, but it requires a few more strings to be pulled, so it'll likely be a noon or 3:30 kickoff. 4:30 is possible if FOX gets the rights, but from what I understand, Disney (ESPN/ABC) has the first selection that week and when you look at the slate of games, Purdue at Ohio State is arguably the second-best. I talk to prospects all the time who tell me they were interested in attending a game, but because it takes place at noon and they play a high school game the night before, that makes it difficult. This is especially true for players down south of Washington, D.C. and into Virginia. For noon games, Penn State wants these guys to be here around 10 AM or earlier to get the full experience. With that said, I still expect something in the middle of those two previous games. Auburn saw right around 50 uncommitted scholarship prospects make the trip. That was the most I've ever seen. Indiana saw right around 20 uncommitted scholarship players make the trip. Now, of course, there were plenty of other players at both, most of whom were potential walk-ons or high school teammates, but it's the scholarship players who really matter. I could certainly see that number reaching 30 or so for the Michigan game, but learning that kickoff time, which could be announced Sunday or Monday, will give us a better feel for just how deep that list could be.

Would PSU be better off from a recruiting standpoint raising $48.5M for a state of the art NIL operation or a facilities upgrade? @realbrettneal

Definitely a facility upgrade. NIL hasn't taken off at Penn State like some other schools, and that's an issue that the overall athletic department will have to help rectify in the months and years to come if its student-athletes are going to maximize the potential that a major university like Penn State has to offer. But at the end of the day, it's on businesses, locally and regionally, big and small, to make the investment in the players. There are certainly ways that Penn State can improve and help make the process of finding support for its athletes easier, but I don't think 48.5 million dollars is needed to do that. Not anywhere close to that. An upgrade to Lasch is already underway, but anyone who's been inside Holuba Hall, and has also seen other indoor facilities across the country, would tell you that's another major project that will need to be addressed at some point in the years to come. I've been told that upgrading the recruiting lounge and lock rooms at Beaver Stadium is another item Franklin and his staff would like to address, and I'm sure there are a few other areas that I'm unaware of. That's where the big money needs to go.

Exact date Drew Allar can sign? @shakeNBlake1515