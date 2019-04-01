The following story appears in the latest edition of our magazine, which prints today and will soon be mailed to our magazine subscribers, and will be on newsstands throughout the region. To order a subscription to the magazine, click here.

Only minutes before sitting down for his first official interview as a Nittany Lion, Pat Freiermuth completed his program-mandated media training. The basics involve, for on-camera interviews, repeating the question in the answer, and more generally, being positive toward teammates and coaches. And, of course, not giving away too much information. For most of Penn State’s true freshmen, there’s no real rush to go through the training. Among last year’s incoming class, for instance, only seven true freshmen burned their redshirts by appearing in more than four games. The other 13 played sparingly in 2018. Freiermuth isn’t like most of his classmates, though. Appearing in all 13 games at tight end, he finished second on the team in receptions (26) and receiving yards (368), and maybe most important, first in receiving touchdowns. Notching eight TDs through the air, he had an undeniable impact on the scoreboard. “I just love the red zone,” Freiermuth said. “I had shown that I was an option in the red zone in camp, and as the season progressed, the coaches found ways to get me the ball in the red zone. The game plans benefitted me, and it was fun catching all the touchdowns and celebrating. It was fun.”

Freiermuth was a favorite target for the Nittany Lions in the red zone last season. Steve Manuel/BWI

It was also a season Freiermuth had long awaited.

During his freshman and sophomore years at Pentucket Regional High School, he excelled both as a quarterback and as a forward on the basketball team. Those performances created opportunities for him in both sports, but he preferred the physicality of football, so he decided to join head coach Patrick Foley at the Brooks School and repeated the 10th grade in the process. Although the decision would come to frustrate him in his final months of prep school, thwarting his hopes of enrolling early at Penn State, it ultimately worked to his benefit. Physically and mentally, Freiermuth was a bit more advanced than the typical incoming college freshman. He was 19 years old when he enrolled at PSU and turned 20 before the end of his first season. Head coach James Franklin and tight ends assistant Tyler Bowen quickly identified Freiermuth as a player who was poised to contribute immediately. “He was a very mature player, being a postgrad guy out of high school,” Bowen said last year. “He’s done what we ask of all our guys – just get better every week. He continues to do that every week. We can ask him to do a little bit more, and he’s handled that well. Nothing’s been too big so far, and he’s continued to get better throughout the season.” That progression was evident statistically, as well as in the increasing impact Freiermuth made on Penn State’s offensive success. He caught the first pass of his career against Pittsburgh in the second week of the season, had two more receptions the next week against Kent State and caught his first touchdown pass in the Big Ten opener at Illinois. When Ohio State visited Beaver Stadium on Sept. 29, he earned his first start and caught a touchdown pass, adding to what would become a 12-game streak with at least one reception. Freiermuth’s freshman highlight reel included touchdown receptions in victories over Indiana and Iowa, three catches for 34 yards in a 22-10 win against Wisconsin, and a two-TD effort at Rutgers that brought him Penn State Offensive Player of the Week honors. He also had a score against No. 14 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, catching an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter to pull the Nittany Lions to within a touchdown. Following the regular season, Freiermuth earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod and Freshman All-America status from a variety of media outlets. Later, Sports Illustrated named him to its All-Bowl team. But as he prepares for his sophomore season, those accolades are far from his mind. “It’s nice to be honored and recognized for something, but that was in the past. It doesn’t matter now, to be completely honest,” Freiermuth said. “I’m sure when I’m 40 years old looking back on this happening my freshman year, it’ll be cool, but right now I’m not worried about that. I’m only worried about the team success next year, coming for a national title and a Big Ten title.” For Freiermuth, reaching those goals will require even more personal dedication. He admittedly hadn’t been focused on technique at the high school level, because he was able to use his size to his advantage. But he has since come to understand that the college game calls for an attention to detail that was missing earlier in his career. One of the ways he has sought to refine his skills is by taking a diligent approach to film study. “The film room is probably one of the most important things [in order] to be successful,” Freiermuth said, “not only watching yourself, but watching your teammates, watching the receivers, watching the running backs and the offensive linemen with how they set for pass protection, watching NFL tight ends, how they run routes. “I mean, there’s never enough film to watch. Some people like it and some people don’t, but I can sit in here for a couple of hours and dissect film. I love it because it makes you better. It makes your knowledge better. I just love it.”

Freiermuth has been putting his film work to good use on the practice field this spring.

In a literal sense, Freiermuth could see his work paying off over the course of the season, both in the box score and in the film room. He had done his best to study Penn State’s playbook and understand the concepts before even stepping foot on campus, but looking back, he freely admits that his grasp of the offense was rudimentary through preseason camp and even through the first few games. “I was running routes just to run routes. I wasn’t really picking up the coverage while running my route,” he said. “But later on in the season, and especially now, pre-snap I’ll look to see [personnel]. Where could they go? What are they showing now? It’s helped so much knowing what coverage they’re going to be in, because you know exactly where people are going to be.” Knowing where those people are going to be is especially helpful when his one-on-one matchups are primarily against linebackers and safeties. Freiermuth frequently has a physical advantage over those players, so now that he can find downfield blocks more easily, he expects to become a more reliable target in the passing game, too. Whatever is asked of him, or whatever method is necessary to achieve it, Freiermuth is energized and determined to make it happen. “I just want to be great. I want to be one of the best tight ends to play, here and in the country,” he said. “So I just work with T-Bow all the time, finding different ways to get open and technique and hands and feet and all that. I love absorbing new information and watching film. I just try to incorporate everything into my game.” Confident that his teammates have the same mindset, Freiermuth said he believes the off-season work will pay off this fall. “I definitely think that it’s going to be a great year, not only for me but for the team,” he said. “I think that we’re going to surprise a lot of people with our success.” *****************

