The difference in perception between the Trace McSorley of three years ago and the one whom James Franklin referred to recently as “the best player in college football” is most evident in the reaction that followed Hackenberg’s departure in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury. To judge by the stream of anguished tweets, a lot of Penn State followers were distressed by the thought of having to watch McSorley finish the game. Some didn’t even seem entirely certain who he was.

That game was the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl. It was played in Jacksonville, Fla., which is only about 140 miles from the site of the team’s upcoming showdown with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. But in some ways, it took place in an entirely different world, one in which former five-star prospect Christian Hackenberg was the face of the program and McSorley was his rarely seen, lightly regarded backup.

It’s been said that the past is a foreign country, and maybe that’s true. But it’s also true that travel broadens the mind, so as Trace McSorley gets set to play his final game in a Penn State uniform, it seems only fitting to go back and revisit his first game as the Nittany Lions’ top quarterback.

At the time, the Ashburn, Va., native was just a redshirt freshman. He had attempted only 13 passes to that point in his career, completing six for 43 yards. It was a modest statistical portfolio, and it got even more modest when he missed six of his first nine attempts against the Bulldogs. If anyone thought they were watching a future Heisman Trophy hopeful, they did not share that opinion on Twitter. They did share some other thoughts, though.

So even though it wasn’t a win, the Bulldogs’ 24-17 escape somehow didn’t feel quite as hollow as a typical loss. The Lions had suffered through two consecutive low-scoring, sack-ridden seasons leading up to the game, but suddenly it seemed they had a gutsy, playmaking quarterback to go with promising tailback Saquon Barkley and new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. The sample size was small, comprising only three quarters of action in a game that Penn State ultimately lost. But this was a program eager for something to feel good about, and if the mood swing on Twitter was any indication, maybe the Lions had found it.

Later, McSorley fired a pass between three defenders, finding DaeSean Hamilton in the end zone to draw Penn State within a touchdown. He converted four fourth downs in the game’s final quarter and came up just one Hail Mary short of tying the score at the end of regulation after the Nittany Lions had fallen behind by three touchdowns early in the second half.

Early in the fourth quarter, McSorley threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Geno Lewis on fourth-and-12, and the snark that greeted his entry into the game began giving way to grudging admiration. One Twitter commenter declared him “semi promising.” Another said he was “not as accurate as Hack, but maybe [has] better intangibles.”

Over the next three seasons, McSorley got rolling. Boy, did he get rolling. The fifth-year senior goes into Penn State’s game against Kentucky as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,657), passing touchdowns (75) and total offense (11,279 yards). He’s the only quarterback in school history with multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons and multiple 80-yard completions. His streak of 34 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass, a streak that began in the TaxSlayer Bowl and ended against Indiana this past October, eclipsed Kerry Collins’ previous mark by 20 games.

Those would be extraordinary numbers for any quarterback, but they’re especially noteworthy given the skepticism that McSorley faced even after signing with the Nittany Lions as a late addition to the recruiting class that Franklin hastily assembled in the weeks after taking the Penn State job. He wasn’t a five-star prospect like Hackenberg. He didn’t go to IMG Academy or field recruiting offers from all over the country like the other quarterback in his recruiting class, Michael O’Connor. At 6-foot-0, he didn’t really resemble a prototypical college QB. As Franklin acknowledged, “The one thing he didn’t pass was the eyeball test.” He did pass all the others, though, and he had the most important quality of all: a willingness to put in the work. That was the ingredient that would make everything else possible – the stats, the awards, the victories. It was the hidden superpower in McSorley’s origin story.

“I don’t know if anything has ever come easy to Trace,” Franklin said. “He’s earned everything he’s gotten in life. No one has given him anything. … So I think he’s built for these types of things. I think that’s why there’s so much confidence and trust in our locker room and [among the] coaches with him, because all he knows how to do is walk in a room with a chip on his shoulder and prove people wrong.”

That sense of determination has elevated Franklin’s program over the past three seasons, as McSorley recently passed Todd Blackledge to become the winningest quarterback in school history with 31 victories in 39 starts. But it could easily have been some other school that tapped into all that potential.

McSorley had hit it off with Franklin and his quarterbacks coach, Ricky Rahne, when they were still at Vanderbilt. A state-title-winning passer at Briar Woods High, he committed to the Commodores in the summer of 2013. Everything was looking good until Franklin and his staff left for Penn State the following January. McSorley was stunned. And making matters worse, the new staff was in limbo, unable to set foot in the Lasch Building or call recruits on behalf of Penn State until the coaches had been cleared by the university’s human resources department, a process that took about a week.

When they finally received permission to call, the coaches gathered at the Penn Stater Conference Center to begin reaching out. Most of the prospects they contacted were understanding. But not all. Said Franklin, “It’s hard to explain to a 17-year-old kid about HR and clearing the paperwork and those types of things from a compliance standpoint.”

The call to McSorley was one of the hard ones. He wasn’t sure whether Vanderbilt was still an option, and all the other schools on his list had already filled up their classes by late January. He didn’t know what he was going to do, and he wasn’t happy with how the whole situation had played out. So when a call from a Pennsylvania area code lit up his phone as he sat in a car outside a friend’s house, he wasn’t quite ready to forgive and forget.

“I was probably a little short on the phone,” McSorley recalled. “[Franklin] was just saying, ‘Hey, sorry how this all panned out, but we want you to come up here, take a visit. We want you to come play here.’ All that kind of stuff. After that phone call, I hung up. I was on my way home. I talked to my parents and we made the trip that weekend. We had a free weekend, so we said, let’s just do it.”

The visit went well. McSorley and his parents were impressed with the school and the football program, and they already knew the coaching staff. At one point, Franklin said to McSorley, “So we’re cool now?” They were. McSorley committed to Penn State before heading home, and although no one knew it at the time, one of the key elements in the Nittany Lions’ football reconstruction project had just fallen into place.

Nearly five years have passed since McSorley made that decision. In addition to going 31-8 as a starting quarterback, he’s picked up a degree in accounting and has also taken some broadcast journalism classes so that he can stay around the game in some capacity for as long as possible – if not as a player, then maybe as a commentator or coach.

Looking back on his Penn State career, the accomplishment that fills him with the most pride is the program’s return to national prominence. It’s easy to forget given the team’s recent successes that when McSorley arrived in 2014, the Lions were banned from playing in bowl games. There was speculation that even when the NCAA’s ban elapsed, the team would need years, maybe decades, to break out of the glut of December bowls named after auto parts stores and lawnmower manufacturers and whatever Belk is. But as it turned out, their next stop after the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2016 was the Rose.

“I think that’s probably what I’m most proud of,” McSorley said, “how far this team has come over those five years from where we started to where we’re going to be finishing up this year, and all the things we’ve been able to accomplish over my time.”

Had anyone dared to suggest in the second quarter of the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl that Penn State was about to take a rocket ride back to the top of the Big Ten, they would likely have been buried under an avalanche of Twitter mockery. But as it turned out, McSorley was only a few short months away from silencing all those doubters. And to hear his head coach tell it, there was never anything surprising about his success.

“I couldn’t be more impressed,” Franklin said. “But I’m not surprised by it. I’m not shocked by it whatsoever. He’s built for this.”