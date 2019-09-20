The following column appears in the latest edition of our magazine, which has printed and been mailed to our magazine subscribers, and will be on newsstands throughout the region soon.

“No, I actually think the opposite,” he said at his midweek press conference prior to Penn State’s clash with Pitt. “There are a lot of people who are getting opportunities to make an impact in the game. I think that creates a healthy position, and I think that creates a healthy locker room.”

Through three games, Franklin was true to that statement. The four running backs combined for 61 carries. Brown was leading the way with 21 rushing attempts, while Ford and Slade had the fewest with 12 apiece. But they scored nine touchdowns between them and, for the most part, had done well to aid Sean Clifford in his first three starts.

“We felt, like I said during camp and media days with you guys, that we have four guys that we think we can play with and win with,” James Franklin told reporters prior to his team’s victory over Buffalo in week two.

For the first time since Saquon Barkley became the bell cow midway through his freshman campaign in 2015, Penn State is without a feature back. In fact, on all three depth charts released thus far this season, a bolded “OR” has denoted that the top four running backs – Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford and Noah Cain – are, in the eyes of the coaching staff, equal.

In 2019, the best players are different – nothing new in a sport with such tremendous turnover from year to year. But there is one specific aspect of Penn State’s personnel that is unique compared to the past three seasons.

Since Penn State’s meteoric return to national relevance in 2016, the hallmark of the Nittany Lions’ offense has been picking up chunk plays by getting the ball in the hands of its best players.

While that may be true, especially given that all four running backs were highly touted coming out of high school, the equitable sharing of carries is especially noteworthy when considering the past three seasons. In each season, the lead back accounted for no less than 72 percent of Penn State’s carries by running backs. Through three games this year, Brown was leading the group with only 34 percent of the RB carries.



Certainly, game situations have affected and skewed those figures. The season opener against Idaho became uncompetitive by the second quarter, and Slade saw a severe drop-off in touches after a pair of fumbles against Buffalo – a problem that plagued him during his time as Miles Sanders’ backup in 2018.

But Franklin has also offered reason to believe the trend will continue deep into the season, if not for the entirety of it.

“I think as the season goes on, there are going to be weeks when it’s going to get tricky and there’s going to be a guy that gets hot that you go with,” he said. “But obviously, whenever we can play multiple backs and they all have success and all score touchdowns... [it’s] pretty special. So at this point, I think it’s working extremely well, but obviously it’s very early in the season.”

Of course, there are benefits and drawbacks to this approach. One of the benefits is that rotating backs means they’ll be fresh when defenses are worn down late in games. That could also be a bonus down the road for players who presumably have NFL aspirations; one of the aspects of Sanders’ game that most excited scouts was that he had taken considerably fewer hits than most college backs. For a position with such a short shelf life, that’s invaluable.

But on the other hand, it may be tricky for any of the four to find a rhythm if they only play for a drive or two at a time. Plus, will players become frustrated if the carries are split but the team isn’t winning?

It’s also valid to examine how the backs fit within the offense.

Franklin and offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne have been candid about their focus on reaching explosive play goals each game. In Penn State’s first three games, only Brown and Ford had runs of more than 13 yards, with pickups of 85 yards and 81 yards, respectively. Slade had been held largely in check, with a long run of 5 yards.

When Penn State’s offense reached its peak in 2017 – when it boasted an average of 41.1 points per contest – Barkley was a big part of the passing game. He finished his final season ranked second on the team in receptions with 54.

Obviously, it’s unfair to ask any of the current ball carriers to even approach that number. But one can surmise that if any of them show a propensity to catch the ball out of the backfield and potentially ease Clifford’s inevitable growing pains, that player will see more snaps. Against Pitt, Slade had a 40-yarder to set up a field goal late in the first half.

The bottom line is this: Brown, Cain and Ford have all shown flashes in 2019, and Slade was effective when he played in 2018, finding the end zone six times. But with none of the four making an obvious case for more touches, Franklin will have to navigate this situation with smart coaching and a bit of diplomacy.

“I don’t think that picture is cleared up a whole lot more than it’s been in the first couple weeks,” he said. “I think you’ll see all four of those guys play… and we’re excited about all four of their futures.”