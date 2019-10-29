In the rain in East Lansing, Freiermuth finished with five receptions for 60 yards, including three touchdowns. In the process, he became Penn State’s first tight end to ever reel in three touchdown receptions in one game.

Passed over by the Big Ten for its Offensive Player of the Week nod in favor of Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Freiermuth was named Tuesday as the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week.

As Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin relayed afterward, though, Freiermuth’s standout performance was very much the product of what Michigan State’s defense was allowing Penn State to do offensively.



“I know a lot of times we have those discussions and guys are like, ‘Well how come this guy's not getting the ball or this guy is getting the ball, or vice versa?’ It's just how it played out tonight,” Franklin said. “We have our game plan. Each week we'd love for Freiermuth to get the ball because he's a really good player for us and KJ as well and Jahan and Shorter, I could go on and on. But it just depends on what the defense does.

“Once we call our play, a lot of those to Pat were RPOs for us. And we easily could have handed the ball off, but how they defended to stop the run allowed us some one-on-ones either down the middle of the field or on the perimeter, and he was fortunate to be able to execute them. So it wasn't like we went into it with a different mentality that we've had each week. It just really how their defense played out against the schemes that we were trying to run.”

For the season, Freiermuth is now second on the team in receptions with 25 through the Nittany Lions’ first eight games, accumulating 291 yards and seven scores, which are second only to K.J. Hamler’s eight on the team this year.

Freiermuth also was named Penn State's internal offensive player of the week for his performance against the Spartans.