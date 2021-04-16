BlueWhiteIllustrated - Lundy makes it official, announces return to Penn State

Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men's basketball program secured another key piece of the puzzle for the 2021-22 season Friday afternoon. Announcing his decision via Instagram, third-year small forward Seth Lundy revealed his intention to return to the Nittany Lions, captioning the image: "Momma Always Told Me Finish What You Started #UnfinishedBusiness 🏁"

As a sophomore last season, Lundy appeared in 25 games with the Nittany Lions, starting 15 to average 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. Four times, Lundy finished with more than 20 points, including a career-high 32 points in a winning effort against VCU the second game of the season and again with 31 points in the Nittany Lions' 66-61 win at Maryland in March. The announcement builds on the momentum of the return of Izaiah Brockington despite the transfers of Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, and Trent Buttrick this offseason. With the program sending six players to the NCAA transfer portal after the decision to not retain interim head coach Jim Ferry, only senior forward John Harrar remains undecided as to his landing spot for a final season of college basketball.