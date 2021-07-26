Luke & Ryan Montgomery recap weekend visit to Penn State

In-person recruiting is back for one week only, and Penn State hit the ground running Sunday hosting an Underclassmen Showcase that brought about 250 up-and-coming prospects to State College. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, from Findley, Ohio, was one of the top players to make the trip. Already earning more than 30 verbal scholarship offers, including one from the Nittany Lions, Montgomery chose not to camp, electing to prioritize his time touring facilities and meeting with the people that make Penn State’s football program what it is. Specifically, he spoke highly of his time with Phil Trautwein, who coaches the offensive line. “Coach Traut knows everything. He’s been in the [NFL] and he’s a younger guy. I think his personality is great. He just gets it,” Montgomery said. “He’s also been in my position before, so it was awesome to just be able to sit there and check out some film with him. We talked about a ton of things, even life after college football. Whether I were to make it to the NFL or not one day, they want to help me just become a better person, a better father someday, a better role model to people, stuff like that.” Commitment Preview: Cam Miller to pick between Penn State and Virginia Tech

Ryan Montgomery (left) and brother Luke made their way to State College Sunday. Both now hold offers from Penn State.

Luke, who already holds a four-star rating and a spot in the Rivals100, is shaping up to be one of the top prospects in his class. He announced a top 12 just last month, that, in addition to Penn State, included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee. However, he’s no longer the only teenager in his family to earn a handful of scholarship offers, as his younger brother, Ryan, is also starting to grab the attention of coaches. A member of the Class of 2025, Ryan hasn’t even played a snap of varsity football yet and he already holds scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan, Tennessee and Toledo. Penn State became the fifth program to make that move yesterday, as the younger Montgomery camped with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and the rest of the staff.

“He was awesome. Super-relatable guy,” Ryan Montgomery said, referring to Yurcich. “I was in the meeting room with him and got a good feel for what he’s like. One minute, he’s super chill, then the next minute he’s up and energetic. But he was awesome. He really knows his stuff and he has a great relationship with my quarterback coach, so they’re pretty much on the same page.” Back in October, Luke and his father, Mike, took a self-guided tour of State College the same day that Penn State hosted Ohio State. He also met up with a few of Penn State’s committed players while in town, including Ken Talley and Drew Shelton. However Ryan did not make the trip that day, so this was his first time seeing University Park.