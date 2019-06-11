It's been a busy month for 2020 Louisiana defensive back Nick Turner, as he has made his way across the Southeast to visit and camp at several different programs. With stops at Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Auburn, Turner has had the chance to get a great feel for schools within driving distance of his Louisiana home. But before the dead period starts, Turner is going to head north to see what Big 10 program Penn State has to offer. Rivals.com caught up with Turner to talk about his upcoming trip to Happy Valley as well as his recent trip to Knoxville.

Penn State: "I've been talking to Coach Franklin, Coach Banks and Coach Smith. They have been liking me up there and they want to see me as well and I'm going back up there June 22. I've been up there before for a visit in the spring. It was really nice up there. That's somewhere I always wanted to see. I've been talking to Coach Smith since my junior season so when I got up there and he saw how much I loved it they gave me the offer. One of the reasons they want to see me camp is because they're not sure if they like me at corner or safety. I think I can play either but they want to work me out at both and see how I do. Now I just have to go up there and compete and secure my spot."

Recruiting Louisiana: "They don't usually recruit my area but the fact that they are recruiting me makes me feel special. Not a lot of kids down there go all the way up to Penn State just to play football so it shows they have real love for me."

Knowledge of the program: "I know they have one guy up there from Louisiana, Noah Cain. We have talked a lot about it. He told me it's really nice up there. If you go up there, it's just football, it's all business. It's a football school. There are no distractions up there because that's all they have -- Penn State football. So if you go up there you are going to be real focused on what you need to do to be successful."

Connection with Cain: "He's going to have a chance to start and play early and that shows that they aren't showing any favoritism to the local guys or the older guys. It shows that if you can play you're going to get on the field and I really like that."

Tennessee: "I've been talking with Coach Ansley and Coach Johnson a lot. They wanted to see me compete and see my talents on the field and I went up there and did my thing. Coach Johnson really recruits The Boot hard. Coach Johnson always comes down and talks to a lot of kids from The Boot. We text or talk pretty much every other day. Between him and Coach Ansley, we talk all the time."

Potential fit: "Coach Ansley really likes how I can play either safety or corner. He likes my speed, too. If I'm playing free safety I can come down and cover like a corner. The wouldn't have to bring in other guys or have a different personnel package. They could leave me out there all four downs."

Chance to play early: "They said by the time I get there those guys will be juniors and probably getting ready to go to the league so that would be their last year. They might put me at free safety that first year and after those two guys leave maybe move me over."

Thoughts on visit: "I took a visit up there right before the spring and it was a good time. We just talked and saw where I would fit in and got a feel for campus. They pretty much show me love all the time so it wasn't anything new. I just went to go there and competed.I ran the fastest 40 at the camp and was one of the top performers."