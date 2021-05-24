It’s not often that Penn State finds itself in the mix with one of Louisiana’s top prospects.

Since taking over the program in 2014, it hasn’t been a state that James Franklin and his staff have put much focus into. RB Noah Cain was born in Baton Rouge, but he played his high school football in both Texas and Florida. They also briefly pursued defensive end Gharin Stansbury this past winter - he ended up at Arizona State - but aside from that, the Bayou State hasn’t produced many prospects who had real interest in coming to State College.

Three-star cornerback Jordan Allen, from Lafayette, may change that trend, as he’s already locked in an official visit for the third weekend in June. He said their consistent approach is a major reason why he wants to make the trip.

