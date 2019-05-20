The junior campaign for Penn State first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is still more than three months away, but the preseason honors began Monday.

Announced via press release, the Lott IMPACT Trophy has added Gross-Matos and 41 other candidates to its preseason watch list. The award "honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field."