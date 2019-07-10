“Everybody talks about it, but no one actually does it. We actually do it. We actually do what we say we're going to do.”

“I think you've just seen a culture shift. That's what we do with special teams is, we build a culture,” said Lorig this summer. “I’m a long-time defensive coordinator. It's not rocket science. All I do is build the culture exactly like you build an offensive and defensive culture.

Rather, understanding the outsized role that his groups can have on the team’s successes or failures this season, Lorig explained that his approach is about more than just bringing a different energy to the table.

One of the few consistent bright spots for the Nittany Lions’ special teams units last season, finishing the year No. 18 nationally for kickoff returns at 26.2 yards per attempt, Hamler’s embrace is just one piece of Lorig’s plans.

"I like him. His energy is different,” said kickoff return specialist K.J. Hamler, two weeks into the program’s spring practices. “He got his own thing called CTG, changing the game. I really like that.”

Hired to take over Penn State’s special teams unit in February, Lorig soon announced his determination to have the game’s third, often overlooked facet become a substantial part of the program’s identity.

Before Penn State had even made it halfway through its spring practices, Joe Lorig’s presence had made an impression on the Nittany Lions.

Specifically, that has meant an approach to punting in the same vein as the program would treat the quarterbacks. And the position coaches responsible for individual special teams areas, those too are treated with the same level of attention to detail as their offensive or defensive position groups.



The end result, said Lorig, can be described as a true group effort.

“We have positional coaches, we have positional meetings, and just build it that way," said Lorig. "And I think through doing that, the players see much more accountability from the coaches rather than everybody just trying to put it on one person. It becomes a group thing. And when it's a group thing, then everyone has individual accountability. It's exactly the same as offense or defense. It's not really rocket science. I don't know why more people don't do it that way.”

Lorig might not know, but he does have some suspicions.

In a larger college football environment that sees the majority of its head coaches come from offensive coordinator backgrounds, a trend emerges in kind. With most offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches uninvolved in special teams, that mindset then transfers upon their eventual climb into head coaching positions.

“When they get the head coaching job, they don't really care because they don't know. They've never been involved in it,” said Lorig. “It has to come from the head coach first, and then it's just doing what you say you're going to do. It's playing your best players. It's allotting time in meetings. It's allotting time at practice. And yeah, I think taking it seriously.

“What I think is, this is just doing what you say you're going to do. Most head coaches don't do that. So it starts with Coach Franklin, which I wouldn't have come here if he wasn't going to do that. But it starts with him, and then it goes to me, obviously, and then it goes to our position coaches, and then it goes to our players. And when they see the kind of attention to detail that we give on a daily basis, and the way that we don't just give it lip service, our best players are going to play on special teams.”

Franklin, of course, would be the exception to Lorig’s generality.

A former quarterback himself, offensive position coach, and an offensive coordinator at both Kansas State and Maryland before taking his first head coaching gig at Vanderbilt, Franklin has a history to draw from when it comes to his special teams approach.

Beyond just the immediacy of last year’s results, ones in which opponents ran back the season’s opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Nittany Lions connected on just 16 of 24 field goal attempts, the overall impact of subpar special teams tends to leave an impact.

“I would be willing to bet you that he's had some highs and had some lows on it,” said Lorig. “And I would bet you that over time, he's probably seen that, ‘You know what, when we were pretty good, we were pretty good on special teams. When we weren't quite as good or didn't have the year, or we lost a game by one point, or we almost lose to App State, well I bet that kickoff return for a touchdown that opened the season, I bet you would like to have that back.’ So I bet it's just little things over the years.

“I don't want to speak for him or have it come across the wrong way, but my point is, he's smart enough. I think that he's probably seen the trend. I show the slides of the top four teams in the Big Ten. Well, guess what, in the top four, the last three years in a row, have been the teams that have played in the championship game. So there is a direct correlation. Same applies to the NFL… This piece clearly matters.”