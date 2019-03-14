Or, as he put it, building a culture and, in turn, a program-spanning attitude. “What we do, and I've done it at multiple places is we create a culture. That's the biggest difference,” said Lorig. “Special teams can't be about me. It's not my deal. It's our deal. When you get a collective group together like that, really special things happen.”

He added, what’s bigger than an approach in which special teams are not simply paid lip service but are actually given serious time and consideration in practice and in the meeting room, is an overall state of mind.

“Change the game,” or CTG, he put it, was the trademark that he’d carried with him through a career that has spanned stops at Idaho State, UTEP, Central Washington, Arizona State, Utah State, Memphis, and most recently, a five-week tenure at Texas Tech before joining the Nittany Lion staff. “Special teams is going to impact the game every game, either positively or negatively,” said Lorig. “And clearly we want to have the positive side.”

Lorig has a remarkable special teams story to back it up.

Joining a Memphis program that had not had a kickoff return for a touchdown in 21 years, a frequent point of attention for the Tigers as a program, Lorig and the kickoff return unit helped upend that narrative in his first year on the job. The Tigers returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in the year and in the process, Tony Pollard tied an NCAA record with seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

To do so, though, Lorig first had to educate all of the interested parties to the value of his approach, beyond just the players themselves but also among Mike Norvell’s assistant coaching staff as a whole.

“I wanted to show these guys tangible evidence of the things that we can do if and when they buy into this philosophy,” said Lorig. “And before that, really, it was getting the coaches aligned and on board… to establish the culture. Because really, it's not me. It's our deal. It has to be all the position coaches. It has to be the head coach. It has to be the team doctor, equipment guys. “Everybody has to understand and not undermine the importance of that and truly, truly believe in it and when you have that culture on your football team, it's incredible what will happen.”

Now, Lorig will bring the same philosophy to a Nittany Lion program that has experienced a mixed bag from its special teams units through the past three seasons as Charles Huff, then Phil Galiano helmed the groups. First making a major leap statistically with the units during the Big Ten championship 2016 season, the Nittany Lions took a step back in 2017 and even further in 2018, though kick returns were a lone highlight.

Acknowledging some of the areas for concern on his initial impressions, those being Penn State’s six kickoffs sent out of bounds and the frequency with which field goal attempts were missed from the right hash, Lorig also expressed his enthusiasm for the likes of K.J. Hamler, Blake Gillikin, and rising sophomore kicker Jake Pinegar.

And, maybe more important, Lorig said the quality of the athletes that Penn State’s entire roster is composed of makes filling out the units an especially exciting prospect.

Other responsibilities for Lorig will include recruiting responsibilities in parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida, with a national approach to specialists, and he’ll also assist “as-needed” on the defensive side of the ball while bringing previous coaching experience at linebacker, safety, and corner.

Ready to impact the program positively, and immediately, Lorig plans to bring a two-goal approach to his special teams units. The first will be to attack the ball on coverage units while making great decisions on return. The second will be to play without taking penalties.

And with it, the Nittany Lions might find themselves much better off.

“It's what I told the team the other day: The fastest way you can improve as a football team is in your special teams unit. That's the fastest, easiest thing to improve, especially in a place like this where, as I said, it comes from the top down,” said Lorig. “I think I'm excited about the challenge.”