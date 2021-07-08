Looking back on Penn State's best recruiting runs

Penn State has gone on some impressive recruiting runs since James Franklin took over the program, but you won’t find many that top what they did over the past weekend. With the addition of running back Nick Singleton Tuesday evening, the Nittany Lions picked up six commitments between July 2-6, four of whom hold four-star ratings. That run also shot Penn State all the way up to No. 3 in the Rivals 2022 Team Rankings. So, how does it stack up to some other runs over the past nine recruiting classes? We went back to compare. Related: Recap Penn State's recent recruiting momentum

Penn State's Class of 2020 saw 12 players commit in 15 days between the end of June and into July.

Penn State Football's Class of 2014

Jan. 21 - Feb. 5 - Seven commitments in 16 days Jan. 21 - QB Trace McSorley (***) Jan. 21 - DB Grant Haley (***) Jan. 26 - LB Koa Farmer (****) Jan. 27 - WR Saeed Blacknall (****) Jan. 30 - DB Amani Oruwariye (***) Feb. 4 - DB Christian Campbell (***) Feb. 5 - DE Torrence Brown (***) James Franklin was officially hired on Jan. 11, 2014. At that time, former head coach Bill O’Brien had already assembled a respectable class considering all the scrutiny the program was under at the time, but Franklin and his staff hit the ground running, hosting official visits almost immediately with National Signing Day quickly approaching. Their first commitment will go down as one of the staff’s best ever in quarterback Trace McSorley, and the players that followed all started for the Nittany Lions in the years to come. What grabs my attention about this run, which happened over a two-week span, is how well they identified underrated talent. Haley and Campbell both got a shot in the NFL, while Amani Oruwariye played in all 16 games for Detroit in 2020.

Penn State Football's Class of 2015

Penn State Football's Class of 2017

April 16-25 - Four commitments in 10 days April 16 - OL CJ Thorpe (****) April 16 - OL Robert Martin (***) April 22 - OL Mike Miranda (***) April 25 - DB DJ Brown (***) Penn State put together a top 25 class in 2016, but aside from landing a handful of players at the very end of the class - only Antonio Shelton panned out - there weren’t any impressive runs over a week or two. The 2017 class gained some momentum around the same time as the Blue-White Game, although only one of those players, OL Mike Miranda, remains on the current roster. Penn State’s Class of 2017, which followed the Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin, finished No. 12 in the nation that year, setting up the best class Franklin and his staff have assembled so far.

Penn State Football's Class of 2018

Penn State Football's Class of 2019

May 17 - 21 - Five commitments in five days May 17 - DB Jaquan Brisker (***) May 18 - RB Devyn Ford (****) May 20 - DB Marquis Wilson (***) May 21 - LB Brandon Smith (****) May 21 - DB Tyler Rudolph (****) One of the few runs that is somewhat comparable to the one Penn State just went on saw the staff land five commitments in five days. Three of those players, Devyn Ford, Brandon Smith and Tyler Rudolph, all earned four-star ratings. This was another class that finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11 overall. Wilson and Rudolph grew up working out together, so they scheduled their commitments a day apart. Brisker visited Penn State five days before his decision. He was originally planning to take an official visit to Alabama in June but cancelled. Penn State fans are happy he did.

Penn State Football's Class of 2020

June 21 - July 5 - 12 commitments in 15 days June 21 - WR Jaden Dottin (***) June 21 - DB Ji’Ayir Brown (***) June 22 - DT Fatorma Mulbah (***) June 22 - DT Coziah Izzard (****) June 25 - LB Tyler Elsdon (***) June 27 - DB Enzo Jennings (****) June 28 - DE Brandon Taylor (***) June 28 - DE Amin Vanover (****) July 2 - WR Parker Washington (****) July 2 - DB Joseph Johnson (***) July 3 - TE Tyler Warren (***) July 5 - DE Bryce Mostella (***) This run assured that the Snyder family will never go on vacation again until the second half of the summer. As you can see, Penn State was already on a roll with a week remaining in the June visit period, and Franklin and his staff made sure to take full advantage of it, putting together half of the 2019 class in just over two weeks. LB Tyler Elsdon and DT Fatorma Mulbah both earned offers following camps. Elsdon committed almost immediately, while Mulbah camped twice and ended up committing after the second trip. I could go on and on about this run and how it never felt like it was going to end. I expect a few of these guys to be playing in the NFL in the coming years.

Penn State Football's Class of 2021

April 9-17 - Five commitments in eight days April 9 - CB Jaylen Reed (****) April 10 - LB Kobe King (****) April 10 - DB Kalen King (****) April 10 - DB Zakee Wheatley (****) April 17 - DB Jeffrey Davis Jr. (***) Just like in 2019, last year’s class had a similar run to the one Penn State just went on. At the time, LB Kobe King held a three-star rating, but he went on to earn his fourth star in the months to come. DB Jaylen Reed wasn’t actually planning to make his commitment in April - he told BWI he originally wanted to commit on Mother’s Day - but he’s friendly with the King brothers and knew where he wanted to go, so he scrapped his original plan to help kickstart a very good week for PSU’s defensive backfield. By now, you all know about Kalen King and how much he impressed during spring practice, but others in the group have received early praise, too. Those eight days in April could have a major impact on Penn State’s defense in the year’s to come.

Penn State Football's Class of 2022