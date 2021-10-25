Looking Ahead: Tall task awaits Penn State at Ohio State

Even after Penn State lost to Iowa two weeks ago, all of its goals, including the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff, were still attainable heading into the second half of the regular season. But not anymore. After their agonizing nine-overtime loss to visiting Illinois on Saturday, the Nittany Lions now head into the final five games without a realistic path to the Big Ten Championship Game at 2-2 in conference play and with no path whatsoever to the playoff at 5-2 overall. Which means that the team will have to find a way to both address its on-field problems and recalibrate its hopes and expectations. Penn State is getting set to travel to Ohio State next week, so the need for some sort of reset could not be more urgent. But coach James Franklin said after the 18-16 loss to the Illini that he resisted the urge to start making fixes immediately.

QB Sean Clifford played injured Saturday, and it was clear early on as the offense struggled to move the ball.

“Probably the hardest part of my job is after a tough loss to stand there in that locker room and give them what they need to hear in that moment,” he said. “My natural inclination is to start coaching and going over the issues we had today on the field. It’s not the right time for it. We’ll save that till Sunday. It’s not how I’m wired. The hardest part of my job is standing up there in front of the team, the coaches, the trainers, the players, and addressing those things after a tough loss.” In their loss to Illinois, injured senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was certainly missed; after allowing an average of only 111.3 rushing yards per game against their first six opponents, the Lions surrendered 357 to the Illini. And while senior quarterback Sean Clifford played, he was clearly in pain, with his injury against Iowa two weeks ago seeming to affect his ability to throw with accuracy and also his willingness to run the ball. Franklin said the staff “had to be smart” about how Clifford was deployed. “That’s why we tried to mix the run and the pass, to take some of that off of him. Obviously, [rushing] is a big part of his game that he didn’t have today.” But the Nittany Lions’ problems on Saturday went well beyond the health issues that have been piling up in recent weeks. The inability to gain yards on the ground, for instance, has been a season-long shortcoming that resurfaced against the Illini, with PSU managing only 62 yards on 29 carries (2.1 yards per carry). And making matters worse, the Lions’ regression on both sides of the ball is occurring just as they hit the most difficult portion of their schedule. In the last five weeks of the regular season, they will face the fifth-ranked Buckeyes, sixth-ranked Michigan and ninth-ranked Michigan State, a gauntlet that begins next Saturday in Columbus.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!